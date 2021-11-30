Six Leading Candidates to be the Next Notre Dame Head Coach

Brian Kelly has bolted Notre Dame for LSU, and now we have to wonder what’s next. Kelly at Louisiana State is an odd hire, a strange fit to be sure, but why not embrace the strangeness of the silliest silly season ever.
Not even to conference championship Saturday yet and we’re already talking about a new hire at USC as well as openings at Notre Dame and Oklahoma. The domino theory is already starting to take shape. With that in mind, let’s look at who could be headed to South Bend.
Urban Meyer
The timing and the fit are probably both perfect. He is about as high profile a college football coach as you can find, and lord only knows the Jacksonville Jaguars don’t want him to stay around. Meyer has gone the way of Nick Saban and John Calipari when it comes to attempting to translate college success to the pros.
No doubt this would be a controversial call, to some, but it’s also the sensible one. Is he the most wholesome hire possible?
Absolutely not, but big time college football is anything but wholesome.
Marcus Freeman
If they go in house then this is the only option, but it’s also a good one.
Freeman is a rising star, and this is a chance for him to continue making his way in the universe.
Luke Fickell
Is he holding out for Ohio State, his alma mater?
Well if Ryan Day goes to South Bend, then this would be the next domino to fall. Given how his interim stint in Columbus went (albeit under rough circumstances), he might want/need to prove himself at a blue blood program first.
Plus his stock will never be higher than it is now.
Pat Fitzgerald
There is only one job, supposedly that he would leave Northwestern for and that’s the Chicago Bears. He didn’t even consider the Green Bay Packers, and he’s turned down Michigan.
But maybe Notre Dame is also a potential destination for the southwest suburbanite Irish catholic guy
Ryan Day
You can argue if this is a lateral move or not, but he seriously didn’t lose a conference game until just this past Saturday. Of this entire list, probably the safest hire; provided he is game to move on.
Matt Campbell
Had to go with one wild card pick, and the Iowa State head man is our choice to fit that bill.
