Notre Dame Gets Year Probation by NCAA for Recruiting Violations

The NCAA placed Notre Dame football on one year probation today, due to recruiting violations. Two violations (impermissible text messages to a recruit, impermissible meeting with another) were commited by an unidentified and now former assistant coach.

These violations were considered Level II, on the four tiered system, with IV being considered the most severe. Additionally, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was found to have committed a Level III infraction, for his impermissible off-campus contact with a prospect.

“Any violation of NCAA rules is unacceptable, and Notre Dame Athletics takes full responsibility for its actions in this regard,” Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick said in an official statement to the Associated Press.

“While we made clear to the NCAA our view that the agreed-upon penalties exceeded the nature of the infractions, we accept the final outcome of the case. In addition, the assistant coach involved is no longer employed by the university.”

Kelly’s infraction was reported to be, simply, having his picture taken with a prospect at his high school. As a result of the infractions, Notre Dame will now see their number of official campus visits for recruits reduced from 56 to 55.

Also there will now be a two week period when prospects won’t be allowed to make unofficials.

The program also self-imposed a week long off-campus recruiting ban for the entire coaching staff this spring period. On top of all this, Notre Dame got slapped with a $5,000 fine by the NCAA. That kind of money is to the program, what the changes underneath the cushions of the couch is to you and me.

In 2018, Forbes listed Notre Dame as the seventh most valuable college football team with a revenue of $112 million and a profit of $72 million.

In terms of ND’s recruiting ability taking a significant hit, well we’ll see how much of an impact it makes. Here’s where they stand, in 2021 class rankings, according to the services: 24/7 Sports 9th, Rivals 9th, ESPN: (hidden by paywall), USA Today 9th.

The one year probation takes effect starting today.

