Notre Dame Playoff Odds Not as Long as You Might Think

The College Football Playoff is fun to bet on, and this year's event should be even more exciting and interesting to wager on, as 2021 sees a very wide open field. Notre Dame typically priced about +8000 to qualify.

That gets them a top ten placement in the shortest odds for the playoff list, which sounds about right when you look at where the Irish are right now, and what’s ahead for them. The NCCA FB futures odds show some of the usual suspects up near the top, but some new blood as well.

Georgia have the best odds at +120, with Alabama right behind them at +250. Including Notre Dame, six of the top ten are Midwestern teams, with Cincinnati joining the four Big Ten teams: Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa in the mix.

For programs like Notre Dame, it’s CFP or bust, as they’ve qualified in two of the last three. Can they get back in the final four again this time? Well, it’s one week at a time starting with the visit from UNC on Halloween weekend.

In terms of the odds for Saturday’s clash, the Fighting Irish are favored -3.5 or -110. They can be had on the money line for -175. The Tar Heels can be had for +150 on the ML. The over/under is 62.5, and below you can find the rest of this game’s FYIs.

No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1) vs. North Carolina (4-3, 3-3 ACC) Need to Know

Saturday, October 30 | 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Notre Dame Stadium | South Bend, IN

Trends:

-When Notre Dame scores more than 28.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

-When North Carolina records more than 23.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Honestly, Notre Dame should win out the rest of the season, or at least be favored to do so. Only the visit to Virginia on Nov 13 should be tricky, and stand as a major obstacle towards finishing 11-1 on the season. Although trips to Stanford can always be a surprise challenge, so don’t overlook that game either.

Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly pushed the tempo in the home win over USC this past weekend, and he spoke about that tactical switch this week.

“All we really did was try to pick up our pace a little bit, but it certainly wasn’t a pace USC plays at,” Kelly said.

All defenses are now accustomed to playing teams that play at a quick pace, especially in the Pac-12. Whether it’s UCLA or Oregon State, they all play at a pretty good pace. I don’t think that’s an issue, really.

“That pace of play didn’t really allow us to do much more other than execution. We’ll continue to fall on execution over just playing fast. You can play fast and sloppy and it’s three-and-out.

“More than anything else, we got our quarterback to operate a little quicker, which allowed him to play a little freer.

It’s not a surprise element as much as it was we were executing better because our quarterback was feeling much more comfortable being allowed to move the offense a little bit faster.”

