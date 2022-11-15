18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Bowl Game Projections

No team in the country has been as bipolar as the #18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They beat a top 5 team in Clemson a couple weeks ago (in a game where they were unranked and yet only four point underdogs for some reason), but also lost to both a mediocre mid-major team in Marshall, and a really unimpressive and uninteresting Stanford side.

The roller coaster of a season (that blowout win at North Carolina was impressive too), thus far, has predictably made their bowl game destination unpredictable to say the least. Let’s try to make sense of it.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Bowl Game Projections

Athlon– Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky

This seems to be the conventionally held wisdom, right now, about where this Notre Dame Fighting Irish team is going to end up

SI– Gasparilla Bowl vs. FIU

What on Earth is the Sports Illustrated writer smoking on this one? I guess they expect Boston College to pull off a massive upset, USC to beat the Irish by 30+ points and the entire bowl system to completely overlook the big international brand that is Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. Honestly, this projection is so effing stupid that moving forward we won’t be linking to clicking on SI’s bowl projections anymore.

They are not worth paying attention to, much like any bowl games that are staged prior to Christmas, as this one is. The Gasparilla is the Outback/Reliaquest Bowl’s junior varsity game, i.e. a bowl game that doesn’t need to exist.

CBS– Gator Bowl vs. Mississippi St.

I still can’t believe Jacksonville actually hosted a Super Bowl once; crazy! But then again, I’m old. I’m so old I remember when this was the Mazda Gator Bowl, and when the Blockbuster Bowl (the first bowl game to have absolutely no name other than the corporate sponsor) was born. Now there are a zillion brand name only bowls.

College Football News– Holiday Bowl vs UCLA

Typically, the Holiday Bowl has been the Rose Bowl’s junior varsity game as they often took the Big Ten and Pac Ten’s second and third choices. It’s kind of like how the city of San Diego is to Los Angeles sort of like Milwaukee is to Chicago. I guess that’s enough analogy there. Honestly, San Diego is quite lovely, especially that time of year, and the Holiday Bowl, despite being staged in a badly aging, dump of a stadium, still rates highly.

24/7 Sports– Reliaquest vs. Mississippi St.

I don’t know about this one, it seems more like a Big Ten team, perhaps Illinois, provided they don’t get in their own way down the stretch, would be slotted here instead to take on a SEC team. You are sensing the theme here for sure though-

