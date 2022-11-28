15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Bowl Game Projections

No team in the country has been as bipolar as the #15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They beat a traditional power/10 win team in Clemson (in a game where they were unranked and yet only four-point underdogs for some reason), but they also lost to both a mediocre mid-major team in Marshall, and a really unimpressive and uninteresting Stanford side.

David Shaw’s resignation just encapsulates how far Stanford has fallen now. For ND, their roller coaster of a season (that blowout win at North Carolina was impressive too), would, in theory, make their bowl game destination hard to predict.

So much for that! Ironically, it appears that everyone thinks they know where the Irish are going end up- Jacksonville, FL. Getting blown out potentially playoff bound USC last night didn’t do anything to change that.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Bowl Game Projections

Athlon– Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina

This seems to be the conventionally held wisdom, right now, about where this Notre Dame Fighting Irish team is going to end spend the holidays.

24/7 Sports– Same as above

CBS– Gator Bowl vs. Mississippi St.

I still can’t believe Jacksonville actually hosted a Super Bowl once; crazy! But then again, I’m old. I’m so old I remember when this was the Mazda Gator Bowl, and when the Blockbuster Bowl (the first bowl game to have absolutely no name other than the corporate sponsor) was born.

Now there are a zillion brand name only bowls. I know, it’s ugh.

College Football News– Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina

Well, there is certainly some consistency here! I guess we’ll see if anything changes after championship Sunday.

