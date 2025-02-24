Five Notre Dame Prospects to Watch this NFL Draft Season

Marcus Freeman has brought the Notre Dame football program up to a level that’s basically equal to the highest points that it reached under his predecessor, Brian Kelly. Freeman appears to be a pretty good guy, something that we definitely know Kelly is/was not.

So hey, if you’re going to be in the same place anyway, it’s better to be there with a much nicer dude in place running things.

With the very decisive loss to Ohio State, in the national title game now in the rearview, it’s time to look ahead to NFL Draft season. After all, it’s Scouting Combine week.

Five Prospects from Notre Dame to Watch in the NFL Draft Process

Benjamin Morrison, CB

Grade: late first round, early second round

When it comes to Notre Dame NFL Draft prospects, Morrison tops every list. He’s an elite cover corner, and there are always NFL teams in the market for that.

Xavier Watts, S

Grade: day two guy

Converted wide receiver who made seven interceptions this past season, and his stats convey what a stellar prospect he truly is. Watts is ready to DB in the NFL right from the get go.

Grade: day three guy, round 5 to UDFA

Certainly seems like he could be the next Tim Tebow, on multiple levels, and we covered that here. He could jhave a decent future in the league, but maybe not as a quarterback.

R.J. Oben, Edge

Grade: Round 6-7

A dark horse prospect who improved his stock at the Senior Bowl. He is bigger than many of the top edge rusher prospects in this draft, and he also has elite speed.

“I think I’m just here to prove that I deserve to be here, and I deserve to be considered one of the best guys here and that any NFL team would be lucky to have me,” Oben said to RG during his time in Mobile. “I’m one of the most physical guys here who can set the edge among the best, and that I can rush the passer among the best of anyone here.”

Oven might clock a sub 4.9 40-yard dash on the official sheet, which would see his stock rise further.

Rylie Mills, DT

Grade: rounds 2-3

A measurables monster who should rock the combine this week. And Pro Day should rocket him up the boards too.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter..

Related Posts via Categories