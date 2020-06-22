Photos, Videos of Notre Dame Football at Juneteenth Rally #StaNDTogether

June 22, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Share

This is not the first time that the Notre Dame community and the Notre Dame football team fought against the ugly forces of hate and intolerance that exist in our society. The Fighting Irish nickname comes from a Saturday in 1924 which saw the ND student body beat down the Ku Klux Klan and drive them out of South Bend.

The KKK had chosen South Bend as their rally location due to the city’s high percentage of Catholics and the large Catholic University being located there. When the students fought back against the hate group, legend has it that ND starting quarterback Harry Stuhldreher, one of the acclaimed Four Horsemen, was instrumental in the incident.

Photo credits to Fighting Irish Media

Shifting back to current day, this past Friday saw the school hold a Juneteenth rally, an event titled #StaNDTogether. Approximately 1,500 people attended the rally, including staff from every varsity sport. A total of 13 head coaches were in attendance, with speeches given by head football coach Brian Kelly, defensive lineman Daelin Hayes and offensive lineman Max Siegel.

Staged at the Irish Green, the event opened with a prayer from defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. Players wore black shirts, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, and then went on a Unity Walk across campus.

Four videos, including footage of Kelly and Hayes’ speeches are below:

Kelly is absolutely right when he says that the current movement in our society is about so much more than removing a Confederate flag or taking Aunt Jemima off a Quaker Oats box. As he said, it’s about systemic inequalities that have been pervasive in multiple arenas throughout history.

I strongly suggest watching as many videos and viewing as many photos as you can from the #StaNDtogether event at Notre Dame.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TVSports IllustratedChicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.comon Twitter and his cat on Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: College Football, News and Current Events, Notre Dame, Politics, Social Issues

Speak Your Mind