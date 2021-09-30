9 Notre Dame vs #7 Cincinnati Game Preview, Prediction

#9 Notre Dame (4-0) versus #7 Cincinnati (3-0, 0-0 AAC) is a pretty interesting game for several reasons that go beyond the simple fact that it’s a match-up of two top ten teams. On Saturday, in South Bend, we’ll see Brian Kelly take on the program he led just before he took the ND job.
The Fighting Irish’s Defensive Coordinator, Marcus Freeman, held the same position at Cincinnati for three seasons, ending his time in the Queen City just last year. In other words, storylines abound!
Another major storyline here is the spread itself. It’s really close and it’s hard to determine who the real favorite is here. If you click on betastic.com/sports-betting/ and you take a look at the various lines, you’ll see the Irish favored -1.5 at some sports books while other bookies have them +1.5. So are the Bearcats the actual favorite here?
Or is this essentially a pick’em? The line seems to keep moving back and forth, and probably will continue doing so, depending on what kind of action is being placed on which team and that in itself is compelling; we’ll see if the game is just as exciting.
