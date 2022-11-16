18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Boston College Eagles Preview

If there is one specific thing that is most special about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Boston College Eagles rivalry series, it’s the nickname. They call this match-up the Holy War, and that says it all right there. Instead of Catholics vs. Convicts, it’s one of just two Catholic schools that play FBS football vs the other.

And obviously, we have to reference 1993, because that moment is to this series what the “roughing the snapper” call of 2014 is to the Notre Dame-UNC series, or what Rudy is to ND-Georgia Tech.

Boston College at #18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish FYIs

Kick: 2:30 EST, Sat Nov. 19

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN, NBC/Peacock

Odds: Notre Dame -21, -2000 on the money line. Boston College +21, +1050

Flashback 1993

On November 13, Notre Dame hosted Florida State in “the game of the century,” which featured a #1 vs. #2 matchup of unbeatens. The winner would certainly play #3 Nebraska (which would then move up to #2) in the Orange Bowl for the national title.

After winning 31-24 over FSU, ND then hosted a very mediocre Boston College side the next week. The Eagles led 38–17 with 11:13, but Notre Dame accomplished a 22-point comeback. However, it wasn’t enough as BC placekicker David Gordon hit a 41-yard field goal as time expired to win it 41–39.

Notre Dame’s undefeated season came to an end, and with it, their chances for a national title. The champions that year? Florida State. It would take two decades for Notre Dame to compete for a national championship again.

Notre Dame (7-3) at a glance

Sophomore Drew Pyne was crazy accurate and extremely effective last week in Baltimore, and he did so by throwing it down the field deep too. It wasn’t just the dinks and the dumps. Perhaps Pyne has taken the QB1 position as his own for next season?

Obviously, Michael Mayer is the star of the show here, and the top NFL Draft prospect, as he continues ND’s very proud recent tradition at the position. But the next individual superstar/blue chip pro prospect in the making is sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison. Keep an eye on this rising talent.

Boston College (3-7) at a glance

Phil Jurkovec, remember him? Yes, he’s still the starting QB in Chestnut Hill, his third straight season with the gig. Moving on to BC was a good decision for the highly recruited signal caller, as he only threw 17 passes in total during his two years in South Bend.

Overall, BC just isn’t very good, and there is not all that much that is exciting and interesting about them. They did upset NC State, when they were ranked #16, and that is impressive. However, they lost to basketball schools Duke and UConn, in back-to-back weeks.

They also lost to Rutgers and well, that’s always a really bad thing. I mean it is non-Clemson ACC football, so you know what you’re dealing with here.

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Boston College 7

This series, which ND leads 16-9 and is currently riding a 7 game winning streak, has seen quite a few blowouts in favor of the Irish. This edition of the Vatican Bowl will be no different.

