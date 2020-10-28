Actual “Rudy” play: Video of Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech 1975

By

“Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!” ICYMI FS1 aired “Rudy” on Monday night, and the Chicago Bears did their part to make sure MNF, which directly competed with the broadcast, was not worth watching. With Notre Dame set to take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta this weekend, we bring back this post from 2015- the week before the last time the two sides met.

Flashback to 2015 here, which flashes back to 1975:

With #16 Georgia Tech coming to South Bend to take on #8 Notre Dame on Saturday (full game preview and prediction at this link), it’s time to re-visit the actual play and player that inspired the “Rocky” of college football movies.

Here’s the actual grainy game footage in black and white of the real life Rudy play. Notre Dame scores a late touchdown vs. Georgia Tech, enabling senior walk-on Dan Ruettiger (Rudy, played by Sean Astin in the film) to actually get some playing time in the final Fighting Irish home game of 1975.

As YouTube user tjnd88 (who posted this) wrote:

Though uncredited by radio announcer Don Criqui, Ruettiger sacks the quarterback on the final play of the game, achieving a lifelong dream of playing football for Notre Dame. Special thanks to KH for marrying the game film to the original radio broadcast.

We don’t know if Rudy, or Sean Astin will be in attendance or not on Saturday.

