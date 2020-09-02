2020 Notre Dame Football Predicted Record, Expected Depth Chart

2019 for the Notre Dame football program ended on a high note. The team finished the season 11-2 with a dominant 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl, and ranked 11th and 12th respectively in the final AP and Coaches polls.
The 2020 season for Notre Dame will be a strange one. The peculiarity of only 20% capacity being allowed in to the stadium, the mandatory face coverings and social distancing guidelines required for the lucky few in attendance and the lack of tailgating on campus this autumn will pale in comparison to Notre Dame joining a conference for the first time in 42 years. 2020 will be the year of coronavirus and the Fighting Irish of the ACC.
Predicted Record
10-1
When looking at the schedule in totality, it’s hard not to view the ACC schedule as easier than Notre Dame’s original 2020 schedule. With the shift to conference-only schedules, Notre Dame lost a game against Wisconsin (#12) at Lambeau Field and playing on the road at USC (#17). Duke, South Florida, Wake Forest, Florida State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Boston College, UNC and Syracuse should all be wins for the Irish despite the youth at key positions.
Expected Depth Chart
QB: Ian Book, Brendon Clark, Drew Pyne
RB: Kyren Williams, C’Bo Flemister, Chris Tyree
WR: Braden Lenzy
WR2: Javon McKinley
WR3: Avery Davis
TE: Tommy Tremble, Brock Wright
LT: Liam Eichenberg
LG: Aaron Banks
C: Jarrett Patterson
RG: Tommy Kraemer
RT: Robert Hainsey
DE: Daelin Hayes, Jordan Botelho
DE: Adetokunbo Ogundeki, Rylie Mills
DT: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Jayson Ademilola
DT: Kurt Hinnish, Jacob Lacey
LB: Jordan Genmark-Heath
LB: Drew White
LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
S: Kyle Hamilton
S: Shaun Crawford
DB: Nick McCloud, Cam Hart
DB: TaRiq Bracy, Isaiah Rutherford
Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind