2020 Notre Dame Football Predicted Record, Expected Depth Chart

2019 for the Notre Dame football program ended on a high note. The team finished the season 11-2 with a dominant 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl, and ranked 11th and 12th respectively in the final AP and Coaches polls.

The 2020 season for Notre Dame will be a strange one. The peculiarity of only 20% capacity being allowed in to the stadium, the mandatory face coverings and social distancing guidelines required for the lucky few in attendance and the lack of tailgating on campus this autumn will pale in comparison to Notre Dame joining a conference for the first time in 42 years. 2020 will be the year of coronavirus and the Fighting Irish of the ACC.

Predicted Record

10-1

When looking at the schedule in totality, it’s hard not to view the ACC schedule as easier than Notre Dame’s original 2020 schedule. With the shift to conference-only schedules, Notre Dame lost a game against Wisconsin (#12) at Lambeau Field and playing on the road at USC (#17). Duke, South Florida, Wake Forest, Florida State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Boston College, UNC and Syracuse should all be wins for the Irish despite the youth at key positions.

Expected Depth Chart

QB: Ian Book, Brendon Clark, Drew Pyne

RB: Kyren Williams, C’Bo Flemister, Chris Tyree

WR: Braden Lenzy

WR2: Javon McKinley

WR3: Avery Davis

TE: Tommy Tremble, Brock Wright

LT: Liam Eichenberg

LG: Aaron Banks

C: Jarrett Patterson

RG: Tommy Kraemer

RT: Robert Hainsey

DE: Daelin Hayes, Jordan Botelho

DE: Adetokunbo Ogundeki, Rylie Mills

DT: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Jayson Ademilola

DT: Kurt Hinnish, Jacob Lacey

LB: Jordan Genmark-Heath

LB: Drew White

LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

S: Kyle Hamilton

S: Shaun Crawford

DB: Nick McCloud, Cam Hart

DB: TaRiq Bracy, Isaiah Rutherford

