Jen Bielema 2013 Wisconsin Subtweet Still Angers Badgers Fans

Saturday will be the first time Bret Bielema visits Wisconsin, as an opponent, since the infamous “#karma” tweet, made by his wife Jen, in 2013. (Game Preview article and prediction at this link) Jen Bielema made the tweet while Wisconsin was getting drilled by Arizona State in a 2013 non-conference game, and the national media, from all corners, absolutely hammered her for it.

Badger fans certainly haven’t forgotten about this schadenfreude incident either, as they routinely show up in her @ replies referencing this episode. It really is something, to this day that grinds the gears of Badger backers. But don’t expect anything antagonistic to be posted on Jen Bielema’s social media accounts this week, before or after the game, regardless of the result.

Her social media, in the days surrounding this one, will have content that looks like it would test well in a focus group of PR managers. So with that in mind, here is The Sports Bank story from that incident, written by then Badgers beat writer Nick Grays

Date: Sept 15, 2013

Talk about kicking a team when it’s down. That’s exactly what Jen Bielema, wife of Wisconsin Badgers former Head Coach Bret Bielema, did when she tweeted a shot at Badgers fans following a controversial loss at Arizona State on Saturday Night. (obligatory Jen Bielema photo gallery)

Here’s what she had to say after the Badgers seemingly had a game ripped from them because of some ugly Pac-12 officiating.

Offensive tweeting is nothing new to the Bielema family who have time and time again resorted to their twitter accounts to take a shot at the University of Wisconsin football team. Granted, Badgers fans weren’t the nicest of people to them when they left, when is it time to move on?

I’m sure this will be a back-and-forth affair as long as Bret is a coach in college football. I can just envision the nasty #karma tweets coming right back at Jen once Arkansas gets mopped up by one of the premier SEC teams.

Stay tuned to “As the Bielema Turns” because I’m sure this couple will never move on from the fact that a good Wisconsin football team helped them reach where they’re at today. I’m sure Jen doesn’t care that she’s being insensitive to a bunch of young kids who put everything they had on the field each week for her husband either.

If only Jen knew what karma meant, she just might realize that the Wisconsin Badgers will get the last laugh in this argument. Here’s 5 reasons why Badgers fans need to move on from the controversial ending.

Karma karma karma karma karma karma chameleon.

What did you think of Jen’s tweet? Let me know by commenting below.

