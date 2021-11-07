Pro Palestine, Abolish Police Protest Erupts at Northwestern-Iowa

By

While some dinosaurs still bloviate how “sports and politics don’t mix,” we all know that concept has fallen by the wayside these days. That said, you still shouldn’t run out onto the field of play to get your message out.

And if you still do anyways, well, try to make your signs readable to all of your potential audience. A pro Palestine group, reportedly Northwestern students, ran onto the field, late in the second quarter of tonight’s Northwestern home game against Iowa. The group was protesting in the name of other causes as well, including abolishing the Northwestern University police.

I couldn't make out any of the signs from way up here, except 1 that said "Free Palestine." The whole point of a protest is calling attention to your cause. When your signs are totally illegible, then I don't know man… https://t.co/TnvUki0VEV — Fully Vaxxed Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) November 7, 2021

It took so long for anybody to do anything about the Northwestern kids’ protest that it really seemed like this was something scheduled and organized by the university, specifically for the timeout. As if it were TO entertainment or something.

In fact, a “counter-protestor” dressed in Iowa gear, stormed the field before security did anything at all. And it all took place with Outkast’s “Hey Ya” blaring on the stadium sound system.

How ironic.

Homer Simpson:

"You may crush our bodies and our ponchos, but you'll never silence our song of protest! [sings] "Uptown Girl, she's been living in her white-bread world…" https://t.co/lIN4LoUTNp — Fully Vaxxed Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) November 7, 2021

NU students are protesting the Northwestern Police Department on the field. Now an Iowa fan is running on the field trying to rip the banners. Crazy stuff at Ryan Field. pic.twitter.com/FKoqf8a2Gm — Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) November 7, 2021

As “Hey Ya” is probably the one thing everyone in America agrees on, and it was played while very divisive opinions were being expressed.

The protestors then left their banners behind, and exited the field. What happened next is still something we’re waiting to find out about.

Stay tuned for more updates. Also, this was way more exciting and interesting than the actual game, which Iowa leads 14-3 at halftime. It’s yet another ground-and-pound, low scoring (yet still somehow very one-sided) Big Ten West affair.

Here’s video:

The end of the Free Palestine protest. It almost seemed like it was part of the timeout and eventually they woke up the security guards. pic.twitter.com/QalJYjrp8v — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) November 7, 2021

Said Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald regarding the protest: “all I was focused on was trying to get the players away (keep them safe), because you never know what’s going to happen in those situations.”

He then shifted gears to talk about a former player who served in Afghanistan with the Green Berets. Iowa went on to win 17-12. You know what doesn’t win? Certainly not elections at least, is the slogan “Defund the Police,” which is pretty self-defeating to the left’s quest for power and change.

Even worse is “Abolish the Police,” so yeah, let’s maybe get rid of that rhetoric. Otherwise we’ll just keep gifting elections to the GOP.

