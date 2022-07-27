Northwestern Football Picked to Finish Last in the Big Ten West

When Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald took to the podium today, at Big Ten Media Days 1/2, he was probably already aware of the Cleveland.com poll of Big Ten media members who picked his team to finish last in the Big Ten West Division this upcoming season. If not, anyone who is informed on the league, and watching his time on dais was wondering whether he’d have to field a query relating to this poll.

He did not, but as Fitzgerald’s time on dais was winding down, and reporter interest in asking him a question dwindling, he provided the best line of his session: “that’s what happens when you win three games. Not a lot of questions.”

When Pat Fitzgerald takes the stage in a few minutes, he will say that he “doesn’t care” about being picked to finish last in the #B1G West.

He will then point out how Northwestern is always underestimated every season.#B1GMediaDays pic.twitter.com/ltr0ZdP3o9 — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) July 26, 2022

The best line was obviously the mention of LACMA (Los Angeles Contemporary Museum of Art). Also, credit to Fitz for perfectly rocking a lavender suit. That was dope.

Northwestern is one of just three programs that have won the Big Ten West, and just like the other two, they have won it at least twice.

However, they are coming off arguably Fitzgerald’s worst season as a coach, a 3-9 campaign punctuated by an utter destruction at the hands of Illinois in the season ending LOLHAT game.

They also lost their best overall player, Safety Brandon Joseph, in the transfer portal to Notre Dame.

Since the Big Ten West was created in 2014, these programs have won it. Pat Fitzgerald is always a threat to surprise at Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/MapAoSA4BM — Saturday Gameday (@SaturdayGameday) July 25, 2022

Not to mention they have serious questions at the quarterback position, so the pessimism is very understandable here.

Still, as Pat Fitzgerald will tell you, they are at their best when underestimated. When the Wildcats fly under the radar, well that’s when they’re the most dangerous. Look at the two division title winning years (although 2020, a covid pre-empted season, was bizarre for everyone involved so take all records from that season with a pinch of salt). Look again at the 10 win season of 2015.

Northwestern football has seen consistency under Pat Fitzgerald, so don’t write them, entirely, just yet.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

