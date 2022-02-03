Northwestern Football Offseason Hasn’t Been Ideal Thus Far

By

Northwestern football added just one player on National Signing Day, yesterday, but this kind of thing seems to be the norm these days. Once we got two NSDs in the same calendar year, it was inevitable that one of them would eat the other.

That’s definitely happened now, as December is the true signing day now. It marks a time, every year, to look at where your team now stands in the recruiting rankings. For Northwestern football, it’s pretty meh. According to 24/7 Sports, they rank #11 out of the 14 teams in the Big Ten, and #50 nationally.

Recruiting Roundup

That’s not anything new with Pat Fitzgerald though. He typically doesn’t land big brand name recruiting classes, but he consistently wins anyway. He’s kind of the reverse of his men’s basketball counterpart, Chris Collins, who can recruit very well, but doesn’t optimize his talent.

The newest class has two 4-star guys, and one ESPN 300 prospect in Naperville wide receiver Reggie Fleurima. The Naperville Central product, the #35 WR in the nation according to ESPN, comes from a fertile recruiting ground where the demographics are probably a really good fit for NU, and the type of player they recruit.

We’ll touch on that more in a bit, as there is another, more important Northwestern football off-season topic to cover.

Transfer Window Analysis

The transfer portal has made recruiting less hyped, and that’s a good thing! People still care way more about recruiting than they should, in a very unhealthy manner, but at least the situation has gotten better. The transfer market deals with actual established players, not prospects.

Brandon Joseph, just the 14th all-time consensus All-American in Northwestern football history, pulled a Ben Skowronek and transferred to Notre Dame.

His transfer flew under the radar quite a bit because he entered the portal around the time that everyone was fixated on New Year’s, the College Football Playoff and the height of bowl season.

Losing Joseph was devastating, as it’s indicative of what’s happening on the defensive side of the ball and it’s not good. New defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil’s first season in Evanston was a rocky one. While Joseph’s transfer really flew under the radar, the Hunter Johnson exit was a tree falling in the forest, with no one to hear it.

He came to NU from Clemson with tremendous hype and hoopla. He goes back to Clemson wow with crickets chirping. He was not going to be the answer, but the Wildcats really do need another QB.

Ryan Hilinski is talented, a solid pick-up in last year’s transfer window, but there needs to be another option. he got his chances, but didn’t make the most of them.

On the plus side, NU has added four players in the transfer market thus far, and you can read all about them at this link. For more on Jason Reynolds, the lone signee yesterday, go here.

It will be interesting to see what happens in recruiting, in both the transfer market, and out of high school, with NIL. Will that work in favor or against Northwestern? They don’t have a very big fan base, so it’s an interesting question to say the least.

The building of the Fitz Mahal, i.e. having the best new practice facility possible, in the most picturesque setting possible, hasn’t served to be the massive recruiting tool that a lot of people claimed it would be.

Chicago Suburbs Big Ten Team

With another Illinois born coach leading the other in state Big Ten program (Illinois and Bret Bielema) it will be interesting to see who recruits the Land of Lincoln better. You have some very very large schools in the western suburbs, and hitting the Wheaton and Naperville areas hard will be critical.

Clayton Thorson was from Wheaton, Justin Jackson from neighboring Carol Stream, so NU has history there. That’s why the Fleurima pick-up is fascinating. Naperville is a very affluent area, and those kids kind of fit in well at a private school like NU. In this state, recruiting generally works like this.

You got to lock down Chicago for basketball, Chicagoland for football.

In addition to the western suburbs we mentioned, you also have the far southwest suburbs, and over to the Joliet and New Lenox are for football, where the traditional prep powerhouses are. It is for football recruiting what the Chicago Public League is for basketball recruiting.

