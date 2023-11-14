Northwestern Football Bowl Game Projections (Updated 11-14-23)

Your 2023 Northwestern football team routed Wisconsin on Saturday during a renewal of the Big Ten’s closest in physical proximity rivalry. The Cats are now 5-5 on the season, 3-4 in the league and still mathematically alive somehow in the Big Ten West division race.

Yes, the BTW very well could be the weakest and weirdest division in the history of power five conference football, but hey, just live it up when you can!

The Northwestern Wildcats honestly deserved a win at Wrigley Field over division leading Iowa 10 days ago, and at this point, pretty much every non-Hawkeyes fan in the Big Ten wants to see anybody but Kirk Ferentz’s men make it to Indianapolis.

However, Iowa have already clinched a share of the Big Ten West title, so maybe the more realistic and interesting thing to talk about is a potential bowl game. If the Cats beat last place Purdue at home on Saturday, they’ll clinch a bowl bid for this season.

Northwestern football interim coach David Braun met the media yesterday, and of course this topic came up.

Northwestern football is playing with as much quality and class as anyone else in the division right now, and if they stumble against Purdue on Saturday, they still have a chance to clinch bowl eligibility in the LOLHAT game on Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s something we address,” Braun said.

“Even prior to Wisconsin, you enter the fourth quarter of the season, we’ve talked about leaving no doubt. The opportunity for a bowl game is in our hands. Wisconsin was a performance that put us one step closer to achieving an opportunity to extend the season.

“I think that the ultimate carrot for this team right now is understanding that we only have two guaranteed opportunities left to be with this group.

“And man, this group wants to battle to ensure that we get an extra opportunity to extend this season. Our guys know what’s on the line. They also understand that the second we start letting our minds drift too far in that direction, we’re not focused on just being at our best for Purdue. But no, we’ve absolutely talked about that.

“I think this group is very motivated to extend this season to continue playing with this group.”

2023 Northwestern Football Bowl Game Projections

ESPN

(Schlabach) Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Kansas, Chase Field (Phoenix), Tues. Dec, 26, 9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

(Bonagura) Pinstripe Bowl vs. Miami, Yankee Stadium (New York) Thurs. Dec. 28, 1:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

24/7 Sports

Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee, Nissan Stadium (Nashville), Sat Dec. 30, 1pm, ABC

CBS

Quick Lane Bowl vs. Northern Illinois, Ford Field (Detroit), Tues. Dec, 26, 1pm, ESPN and the ESPN App

Sporting News

Quick Lane Bowl vs. Miami of Ohio

Purdue was the conference game (on U.S. soil) that NU came closest to winning last season, falling 17-9 during part of 1-11, 1-9 campaign. And it was at Purdue, back on Nov. 14, 2020, where NU achieved their last road win prior to this past Saturday.

That drought lasted three days shy of three full calendar years. Or 1,092 days for those good at addition. So the Cats seem to know how to handle the Boilermakers.

And when you think about it, having won five games is already pretty much a miracle achieved by David Braun, all things considered.

Winning even three games this year was considered very optimistic, back in the summer, given all the context of everything. If he can win six and make a bowl, then we should definitely see Northwestern football coach David Braun, no “interim” tag on the title.

Heck, he’s Big Ten Coach of the Year if he accomplishes that!

