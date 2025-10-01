Griffin Wilde Establishes Himself as 2025 Northwestern Focal Point

We’re halfway through the season, and Northwestern Wildcats football has found their focal point. You could call him their talisman even- wide receiver and transfer portal pickup Griffin Wilde. In the preseason, it had been thought that the high impact transfer was set to be quarterback Preston Stone.

However, the former SMU signal caller has had a pretty rough start to the 2025 campaign.

Meanwhile Stone’s go-to guy in the receiving corps, Wilde, has 22 grabs for 311 yards, on a very impressive 14.1 yards per catch. The Wildcats are now 2-2, and strongly favored to move to 3-2 on Saturday. The Canadian betting apps have the Cats has -11 favorites (or -500 on the money line) to defeat the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks this weekend.

SATURDAY, October 4, 2:30 pm CT

Northwestern vs. ULM | Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium | Evanston, Illinois

Big Ten Network (Jack Kizer, Anthony Herron, Dannie Rogers)

WGN 720 AM (Dave Eanet, Dan Persa, Jake Saunders)

Related Posts via Categories