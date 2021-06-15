How Do We Combine College Sports and Studies?

By

Sport is good for our health. It allows us to stay fit and healthy, remaining active and vigorous until the late stages of our lives. However, the college period may become a tough challenge for students in terms of combining sports activities and adequate studies. Things get even harder for college athletes whose task is to show superior performance at the competitions while still not losing the essential credits on the course. Here is a brief survival guide for those who can’t refuse college sports and still want to study well.

Time Management Is Everything

Whenever your duties and tasks mount and don’t seem to end, your primary task is to manage time efficiently. Student-athletes actively involved in college sports have a dilemma, “when should I be writing my papers if I train for 6-8 hours every day?” Their concerns are understandable as college sport often leaves no free time and energy for other tasks.

Our experts recommend taking every spare minute you can afford to complete home assignments. If you start procrastinating and waste your precious time watching TV or scrolling the social media thread, then you can’t count on a successful graduation. Instead, study the subjects you like, set breaks specifically for homework, and discipline yourself by ousting all distractions.

The same goes for the non-priority tasks like editing and proofreading. Once you have completed the paper and have no time for its thorough check, it’s not a good reason to rely on luck. However, you can send your request, “please proofread my paper,” to qualified writers. And you’re sure to find some reliable helpers to assist you with the proofreading stage.

Set Priorities

In the hectic schedule of a college athlete, prioritization is critical. Just put up with the fact that you’ll never manage with all tasks at hand. Here are a couple of tips regarding scarce time management. Do whatever you like first, and then complete other tasks as some free time surfaces. Let’s suppose you like Language and Literature, but you also have a pending essay on Philosophy and a lab report on Physics. If you only have a couple of free hours, no need to start with a lab report. It’s too complex and dull to complete within that time spot. You’d better enjoy writing a Literature essay – something that you enjoy and understand – and delegate the rest to knowledgeable experts.

Avoid Overstretching Yourself

Train smarter, not harder, as college sports are highly traumatic. You may not notice the problem at once, but it will surface in numerous manifestations once your fatigue accumulates. You may feel ready to train and work more, but your body will fail you sooner or later, with grave consequences that last long. So, to avoid such a situation, give your body some rest from time to time. Don’t neglect relaxation time and try to shift the focus from active sports to some calmer activities, like reading or studying, to let your body unwind.

Take Time to Unwind

As we just said, taking some time for relaxation is vital for college athletes. Students actively engaged in sports have to attend to two absolutely different activities simultaneously – studying and doing sports. So, their bodies and minds get exhausted too quickly. To avoid a nervous breakdown or some severe injury, you need to plan some time for absolute relaxation and never postpone those retreats. Go out of the city to take a couple of days off by a lake or in the mountains. Read an exciting book over the weekend. Choose anything you like; the main thing is not to be connected with sports or education.

Do Sports during Study Breaks

College sports are essential as some students study for free in exchange for superior sports performance in the college teams. But it would be best if you still kept in mind that college years are a unique period of receiving higher education for future career success. So, if you don’t plan to dedicate your whole life to sports (which is also a good career choice, though not for everyone), you’d better do your best to catch up with your studies. Find a supervisor to plan the sport-study schedule optimally so that you manage to do both without sacrifices. You’ll be happy to get a diploma and a glorious college sports record by the end of your education.

Keep Your Goal in Focus

Again, it’s all about prioritization. You may be totally sure about the sports career as your only professional future. But keep in mind that things happen, and one unfortunate trauma can end your career abruptly. It’s always great to have a Plan B for the rainy day, so studying at college is already a great chance of getting some professional knowledge and skills.

To avoid a waste of a couple of college years, you should thus set your goals wisely upon getting to college. If it’s only sports, then ask your supervisor to plan a lighter study schedule so that you don’t drop out because of chronic underperformance. If it’s another career, develop a schedule that will fit both practical studies and active sports 24 hours of your day. And don’t forget about your initial priorities. It’s so easy to go off track because of the overwhelming sports or study routines, betraying your plans and dreams.

Optimize Whatever You Can

Having dual responsibilities at college leaves twice less time for other activities. So, if you feel a chronic lack of time and are too tired to attend to other duties, think of optimizing your life as much as possible. Use free study help websites to cope with homework quicker. Order food online to save the precious time of traveling to a local grocery store. It doesn’t seem expensive, especially if you include gas fees and time spent on the process. Hire a person to clean your room and cook food; many students are ready to help with such routines for a small fee on campus. Reconsider your free time to see where you waste time and what activities can be removed or paused for some time. In this way, you have all chances to maximize productivity and cope with any pressing tasks at hand.