Freddy Williams – Sacrificing the Passion for Football to Achieve Academic and Professional Success

Sports and athletics play a primary role in high school, college, and universities in the United States because they produce athletes that become notable and prominent professional players. School, college, and university athletics and sports associations enable young players to enhance and showcase their skills in particular games and sports. Although teams from colleges and universities participate in several sports and athletic events, basketball and football remain the most popular among students and patrons. Thousands of people try their luck in football and basketball teams at the school, college, and university levels. However, only a few have the skills, talents, and abilities to showcase their skills and play with notable teams. Talented and skilled players get scholarship and recruitment offers from numerous educational institutions while receiving sports scholarships. Freddy Williams is a business leader and philanthropist who several universities and coaches heavily recruited to play college football.

Frederick Williams, commonly known as Freddy Williams, was heavily recruited to play college football due to his skills and talent. He played soccer and football throughout school and college, apart from engaging in weightlifting and track events. Williams possessed several physical attributes, including speed and strength, enabling him to engage in several sports activities. Williams played soccer in several recreation teams while advancing to competitive leagues as a striker and forward. The physical aspect of sports fascinated Williams, and a unique combination of agility and speed encouraged him to try football. Apart from soccer, he started playing football during high school. He also prepared to enter the Olympic Development Program as a soccer player. However, the demands of soccer and football prevented Williams from continuing the Olympic Development Program for soccer. He continued playing football rather than soccer and was Rutherford High School’s linebacker during his time at the school.

His passion for sports motivated Freddy Williams to participate in several sports, but he found his true calling in football. Williams was one of the best linebackers in the state during his junior and senior years at Rutherford High School. The football player received offers from several major college football teams, including scholarships. Intrigued by his skill and talents, the University of Michigan offered Williams two scholarships in both football and soccer. He was heavily recruited to play college football and approached by several prominent coaches and football teams. Some notable names include Mark Richt from the University of Georgia, Nick Saban from LSU, Lloyd Carr from the University of Michigan, Bobby Bowden from Florida State University, and Phil Fulmer from the University of Tennessee. However, Freddy Williams opted to retire from football in his prime to focus on his studies and develop a successful business career.

Freddy Williams gave up his football career to focus on his studies and develop a business executive, investor, and philanthropist career. Williams completed his high school education at Rutherford High School while also enrolling in the Boys & Girls Club in middle school. Williams implies that much of his learning and success was due to the competencies and experiences gained from the Boys & Girls Club. Rutherford completed his bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Florida in 2009. He volunteered in several non-profit organizations while studying at the University of Florida, including Hawthorn Firefighters Aides, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2811, and the Boys & Girls Club. He also received a director-level position while volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club in Gainesville. Williams accepted and started working with adolescents and children to improve their academic and professional prospects through mentorship.

The retired football player found his true calling while working for the Boys & Girls Club. Freddy Williams became the youngest non-profit CEO after assuming the role of the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lage and Sumter Counties in 2012. He later became the President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast in 2016. Williams completed his MBA with a finance and accounting concentration from Florida International University the same year. Williams was named an honoree for 40 under 40, the Business Observer, and the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Williams was also recently elected the National Board of Directors Chairman for BGCA’s Professional Association. He completed his education while working and volunteering in various capacities, specifically working with children, adolescents, and teenagers to create learning and development opportunities. Freddy Williams sacrificed his passion for sports and football to achieve academic and professional success.

