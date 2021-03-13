Be alert, take the safe way!

By

Football Helmet Stripes

Football Helmet Stripe Decals are a great way to customize a team’s football helmets and can be ordered online on the Sport Decals Website at any time. They come in a variety of color combinations, are printed in heavy-duty vinyl, and styles. The Helmet Stripe Stickers can withstand severe abuse while still conforming for easy application.

Sport decals promise to do their best that no one else can by providing their customers with award-winning customer service that is exceptionally high-quality with custom products, value-driven pricing, and the fastest delivery in the industry. The Football Helmet Stripe Decals has a high-tech custom artwork with a winning formula that others cannot simply duplicate.

How to apply Football Helmet Stripes easily

The Football Helmet Stripe Decals are super easy to apply depending on your design. Before applying any helmet decal, stripe, or award decal, make sure the helmet is clean and dry as grease or dust will interfere with proper adhesion. There are lots of vendors for football helmet stripes, but they simply can not touch the quality of our sport decals and football stripe decals.

For so many years, the only style of football helmet stripes was basic single 1? tape but nowadays with the release of our high-quality vinyl printing and cutting techniques, the options for Football Helmet Stripes are almost endless. Some Stripe designs are 2.5? or wider and may require a hairdryer to apply. Once applied they will stick all season until you are ready to remove them.

The Sportdecals industry leads in custom HDHD helmet decals, screen-printing, floorcals, team apparel, embroidery, wallcals, spirit wear, signage, awards, and recognition products that now have tons of designs available online too. Those from Award Decals are the best of both worlds, design, and conformity. We have been selling the highest quality football helmet stripe decals and sport decals for over thirty years.

Sportdecals guarantees you the lowest prices or the order is free because it has no middleman. It produces hundreds of helmet decals and millions of garments annually. With massive in-house digital printing, dye sublimation, embroidery, heat transfer, and screenprinting operations, Sportdecals can accommodate even the most challenging decoration needs.

Procedure

The application of football helmet stripe decals is super easy, depending on your design.

Simply start at the front or back and smooth the decal out working from the center out. For a typical helmet decal application on the sides of the helmet, align the decal so that it will be level to the player’s head when the helmet is worn. Remove the backing paper and apply the decal carefully so that the center of the decal touches the helmet first. Then, carefully press the decal down from the center out, so that the vinyl will conform to the curve of the helmet. Any wrinkles can be smoothed out with gentle pressure from the center to the edges of the decal. The decal may be peeled up and reapplied to remove wrinkles. Continue to smooth the decal onto the surface of the helmet, gradually increasing pressure so that the decal is firmly in place.

For stripes

Make sure the helmet is clean and dry.

Remove face mask screws and bumper from the top front of the helmet.

Peel backing paper a few inches from the front of the stripe.

Align stripe over a helmet and carefully begin pressing stripe into place as you peel backing paper.

Smooth stripe into place, removing any wrinkles that may appear.

Pull neckband cover out of the way and smooth strip down to the bottom end of the helmet.

Trim the end of the stripe and allow the neckband to cover the end.

If the stripe is straight, press and smoothes the stripe so it has firmly adhered to the helmet. If the stripe isn’t straight, it can be carefully peeled up and reapplied.

Multiple Helmet Tapes should be applied from the center of the helmet to each side, aligning each additional stripe to the center stripe.

When you are satisfied with your application, replace the face mask bumper and screws.

Precaution

The proprietary formulation of materials is thick, conforming to helmets, and easy to apply. They are formulated to conform to the curve of your helmet so you can be certain that you are buying the best material possible for your college, school, youth, or pop warner football team. When you choose a helmet decal manufacturer, they must not be using cut vinyl, that will not conform properly to the helmets and will peel and bubble.

