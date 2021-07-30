Top Eight College Basketball Players for 2021-22

By

The 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament will tip off with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. March Madness. The next edition of March Madness begins on March 15, and will continue on to the Final Four, with the championship game set to be played on April 4 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Selection Sunday is March 13, 2022, so the time to make NCAA basketball picks again will be here before you know it. Here’s a ranking of the top 10 players who are coming back this season after considering the metrics, year-to-year growth, and overall performances.

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

With excellent footwork in the paint and an exceptional ability to run the floor, Timme breached defenses all last season, averaging 18.9 points and 7.1 rebounds; with a 67.6% shooting on two-point shots.

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

In two sessions with 55 collegiate games (28 starts to his credit), Johnny Juzang has an average score of 9.3 points with 3.0 rebounds in each game in a total of 55 collegiate contests. In the 2020-21 session at UCLA, he averaged 16.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 27 games. He played a pivotal role in advancing the Bruins to the NCAA Final Four for the first time since 2008.

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Shooting 65.4 percent from the field, with an average of 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds this past season, junior Kofi Cockburn remains an intimidating interior force. This 7-foot, 285-pound Illini sensation is shooting 67% from the field this season and is projected to be the 76 prospect on his most recent NBA Draft Big Board.

Caleb Love, North Carolina

At 6’3”, Love is equally at ease with either guard spot and has a great potential on the defensive as well. Playing as a score-first point guard, he has a remarkable ability to be a bucket getter or to play as a facilitator, In recent times, he has improved his passing, being more comfortable in taking shots, and has shown his skill in running a team well. There is no double of his ability to score, given his kind of athleticism.

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

The 6’7”, 240 pounds Liddell after a quiet freshman year has turned into a major jump shooter. His ability to deal with taller players has come useful for a team that lacks size. Liddell’s efficiency and skill in dealing with critical tasks have helped in becoming a hyper-efficient offensive team.

Jaden Ivy, Purdue

Playing for the Purdue Boilermakers of the Big Ten Conference, the solid size and good athleticism Jaden Ivey remains the top choice for a combo guard. A skilled dribbler and a solid rebounder as well as a 3-point shooter, Ivy has great control of the ball. He makes good use of dribble for his own shot instead of distributing. He has everything needed to become a top defender.

Christian Braun, Kansas

With the No. 20 overall selection, Kansas man and sophomore guard Christian Braun is highly likely to be selected by the New Orleans Pelicans. This 6’6” shooting guard from Overland Park weighs 210 pounds, and averages 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game out of a total of nine games in this season, having scored 43.1 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Presently standing as the top-ranked freshman on KenPom’s Player of the Year ratings, 7’1” Dickinson has been a critical player on the road to the success of the Wolverine this season, shooting 60.8% from two, proving himself as one of the best rebounders of the Big Ten.

He is likely to be needed as an interior threat for the Michigan path to the national title.