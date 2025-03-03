March Madness 2025 Odds & Favorites: Who Will Win the NCAA Tournament?

It’s that time of year again when brackets are busted, game-winning shots are made, and Cinderella stories are lurking on the sidelines ready to steal our hearts.

Everyone’s eyes are on the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and if you’re already wondering who might conquer the madness this year, you’re in the right place.

We’ve broken down the current favorites, the latest odds, and what you need to know to stay ahead of the game.

What Is March Madness?

For the uninitiated (which we doubt includes you, but just in case), March Madness is the annual NCAA basketball tournament where 68 teams face off across seven rounds to compete for the national championship. The tournament is aptly named for the wild upsets, buzzer-beaters, and unpredictability that make it a fan favorite.

The Final Four is the crown jewel of the tournament, featuring the last remaining teams battling for supremacy. With powerhouse programs and thrilling underdog stories, March Madness is equal parts drama and delight for basketball fans, dominating headlines in NCAAB news stories.

2025 NCAA Championship Odds: The Contenders

Here’s a quick snapshot of the teams favored to cut down the nets this year, along with their current betting odds:

Auburn (+340)

(+340) Duke (+370)

(+370) Houston (+750)

(+750) Florida (+900)

(+900) Alabama (+1200)

(+1200) Tennessee (+1500)

Auburn and Duke are the frontrunners in the March Madness odds, showcasing strong teams and consistent play this season. Houston, a potential dark horse at +750, hopes to leverage its tenacious defense for a deep tournament run. Florida and Alabama, known for their dynamic offenses, aim to upset the favorites, while Tennessee offers a higher-risk, higher-reward option for those seeking value.

To make informed betting decisions, exploring these teams and their March Madness odds is an excellent starting point, as their potential paths and matchups could significantly influence tournament outcomes.

When Does March Madness 2025 Start?

Mark your calendars! The madness officially begins on Tuesday, March 18, with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio. The tradition of opening the tournament at the University of Dayton’s UD Arena continues, guaranteeing exciting matchups from the get-go. For the women’s tournament, the action starts just one day later on Wednesday, March 19.

From there, the games lead up to the Final Four, arguably one of the most thrilling spectacles in sports. The men’s Final Four will take place on Saturday, April 5, followed by the championship game on Monday, April 7, with an earlier-than-usual tip-off at 8:50 p.m. ET.

Full Calendar:

Men’s First Four : Tuesday, March 18

: Tuesday, March 18 Women’s First Round: Wednesday, March 19

Wednesday, March 19 Men’s Final Four: Saturday, April 5

Saturday, April 5 Women’s Championship Game: Sunday, April 6, 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 6, 3 p.m. ET Men’s Championship Game: Monday, April 7, 8:50 p.m. ET

Ohio’s Role in 2025 March Madness

Ohio fans will want to pay close attention this year. The Buckeye State could see multiple teams in the tournament, with Ohio State, Cincinnati, Xavier, and Dayton all at varying degrees of contention. Ohio State sits comfortably as a No. 10 seed in the latest bracket predictions, while Cincinnati has a strong shot at making the field as well.

Xavier, meanwhile, faces an uphill battle to move off the bubble, and Dayton—while hosting the First Four—remains a longshot to join the madness as a competing team.

Regardless of how many Ohio teams make the cut, the state will play a pivotal role in kicking off the action once again this year. Basketball fans in Dayton will have front-row seats to the tournament’s opening drama.

Who Has the Edge?

Historically, picking a winner in March Madness is as thrilling as it is challenging. Upsets are common, and momentum matters more than seeding. That said, Auburn and Duke are generating significant buzz for good reason. Auburn’s depth, Duke’s tradition of stepping up in the tournament, and Houston’s ability to slow down opponents with relentless defense make them the frontrunners.

For those looking for value, keeping an eye on Florida or Alabama could be a smart play. Florida has the shooting ability to outlast opponents, while Alabama’s dynamic offense could make them a dangerous sleeper.

Regardless of your pick, don’t forget that surprises are the norm, not the exception, in March Madness. That’s the beauty of this thrilling time of year.

Related Posts via Categories