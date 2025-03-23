Tomorrow will mark the fifth time that the Illinois Fighting Illini face the Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament. UK has won all four of the previous meetings: 1942 Elite Eight: 46-44,1949 Final Four 76-47, 1951 Final Four 76-74 and 1984 Elite Eight 54-51.

That last one has a special historical significance, as it was played at Rupp Arena and thereby gave UK an unfair homecourt advantage. It was also the very last time that this practice was allowed.

NCAA Tournament 2nd Round FYIs

#3 seed Kentucky Wildcats vs #6 seed Illinois Fighting Illini

Sunday, March 23, 2025 4:15PM CST, CBS

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Odds: Illinois Fighting Illini (-125), Kentucky Wildcats (-+105)

Spread: Illini -1.5, O/U: 170.5 pts

How Kasparas Jakucioinis and Tomislav Ivisic First Got Into Basketball

Morez Johnson Exclusive Will Riley on the growth of the game in Canada

That result led to a rule change in which no team could ever again host an NCAA Tournament game on their home floor.

And now these two teams will meet again in the tourney, just one day shy of exactly 41 years later. However, this time the venue is Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette Golden Eagles.

“It’s probably a really good rule,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said on dais at the press conference today.

“I think the game’s grown kind of beyond that, even though you could probably find an argument.

But I think the neutral site stuff has worked out pretty well.

“Obviously must have been pretty impactful to create a rule change and do that. But I think that, again, television has just grown our game in so many different ways, and that’s obviously one of them.”

This is not the only time that we’ve seen Illinois get disadvantaged so unfairly during March Madness that the NCAA hand is then forced to change the rules.

Are you familiar with the 2013 tourney? When an out of bounds call that went in Miami’s favor was so egregiously blown it prompted the NCAA to modify the replay rules?

No? Then please go here.

