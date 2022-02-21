Juwan Howard Clearly Has Some Serious Issues to Work Through

By

University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is a 49-year-old man with a reported net worth of about $80 million. Before getting into coaching, he had a very solid, if not storied NBA career. The Chicago native and CVS high grad has accomplished a whole lot in his life, and because of this, it’s so strange to see that he’s thin-skinned.

He has an obvious persecution complex, as evidenced by a string of incidents, punctuated by his throwing a punch at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft today. Take a look at the video, in case you haven’t seen it yet, from the ending of today’s 77-63 Badgers win over Michigan.

When Michigan was getting blown out at the Kohl Center today on national television no less, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard put in his reserves, who Howard sent the full court press on. When Gard called a timeout to get his reserve team to adjust, Howard got livid.

Here is a another, closer look at the fracas.

Here’s really good raw video of the aftermath of #Michigan and #Wisconsin. You can clearly hear Juwan Howard say “I’ll remember that” to Greg Gard prior to the altercation. (Video courtesy of WKOW. Caution unedited, NSFW language.) pic.twitter.com/27N2q1OD8I — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 20, 2022



In the postgame presser, the Michigan Man and member of the famed Fab Five offered no apology, or even a real acknowledgment of having done anything wrong. Instead he basically doubled down.

Thus, it’s worth noting that Juwan Howard has had a string of incidents that have seen him violate in game protocols for coaches. He’s shown a tendency to leave the zone allotted to him as a coach, to instead enter areas of the court that are off limits to him. The most notorious came a little less than a year ago, when he lashed out at Maryland coach Mark Turgeon.

He claimed Turg was in the wrong, but the video showed a different story. And when it came time for Howard to explain himself, he went as full meathead as possible.

So where do we go from here? Will Juwan Howard be suspended three games? Five? The rest of the season? Are his days as UM coach numbered? (It doesn’t help that the team is quite mediocre and vastly underachieving)

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel released the following statement:

“I am aware of and watched the end of our men’s basketball game. There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors. I reached out and apologized to Chris McIntosh and President Coleman has reached out to UW Chancellor Blank to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior.

“We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten Conference as they determine their disciplinary actions and will determine if further disciplinary actions are warranted.”

The league office, i.e. Commissioner Kevin Warren, published this official statement:

“The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game. The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident.

“The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

In other words, Juwan Howard is in deep trouble, and he has no one to blame but himself. For whatever reason, he can’t see to conquer his own personal demons, and his lack of maturity and self-discipline means his current career is in jeopardy. When you’re paid so handsomely by an elite institution, your school at that too, it’s on you to show leadership and maturity.

You need to be the bigger man, and he was definitely not that today.

