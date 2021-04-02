Gonzaga Bulldogs Bring Lots of Future NBA Talent to Final Four

By

The top overall seed, Gonzaga Bulldogs are absolutely streamrolling through the NCAA Tournament right now. Anything and everything can happen in the March Madness, but you have to respect the Zags, for the way they have been curb-stomping everyone thus far.

They’re not just winning, they’re covering the spread. And they’re not just covering the spread, they’re doing it with ease. As the Bulldogs go for the rarified air of the perfect season, let’s take a look at all the future NBA talent they have on the roster right now.

Jalen Suggs, SG/PG, Fr. 6’4″

Tankathon has him going 3rd overall, as does NBA Draft.net. He’s projected 4th in NBA Draft Room, and 5th in Clutch Points. Draft Room has Brandon Roy and Chauncey Billups comps for him, describing him as “not the highest upside player but he’s pretty much a sure thing. His on court energy and intensity is the stuff of legends.”

Meanwhile, Clutch Points, who project him to the Golden State Warriors, see him as “a seamless fit at shooting guard between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.”

Cory Kispert, SF, Sr. 6’7″

An elite shooter with good height, Clutch Points have him going 11th overall to the Indiana Pacers while Tankathon slot him 8th overall, which would give the Zags a rare (at least outside of the Kentucky Wildcats) two guys going in the lottery deal. NBA Draft.net follows suit, projecting him 9th overall while Draft Room label him the best three point shooter in the dradt and “an older player with a solid frame and a NBA ready game.”

Their player comparisons are Martell Webster and Joe Harris.

Joel Ayayi, G, Jr.

Draft Room, who prohject him 40th overall, describe him as having “solid athleticism, ideal size for position and is a playmaker who can also hit the 3pt shot.” Draft.net have him in the first round, going 27th overall while Tankathon project him as the first pick in the second round, 31st overall.

