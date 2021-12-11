By

After missing the first seven games of this season due to a hip injury, Chase Audige returned to Northwestern and started for the Wildcats on Sunday. He was the Cats’ leader in both scoring and steals last season, and his energy on the court has already given the team a boost this season, leading them to their first win at Maryland ever.

While this year’s Terrapins are certainly nothing close to your older brother’s Terrapins, it’s an impressive way to begin the Big Ten conference season nonetheless. Northwestern is currently 6-2, with a KenPom of 36.

Could they get back to the big dance after having missed the last three? Can Audige lead them there? Well March Madness is massive for any new online casino as its one of the biggest betting events on the calendar. Not just sports betting wise, but any kind of gambling, period. It’s just as big for the bettors as it is for the teams themselves.,

“We want to be one of those teams whose name is called in March,” said Northwestern coach Chris Collins.

“We know it’s a long journey, we’re a long, long ways away from that, and every game matters…you can’t let those long losing streaks, which have happened to us, the last couple years, derail your season.”

Collins described Chase Audige as a great secondary ball handler, a guy who can bring the ball up and set up the half court offense.

Collins also hailed him as a potential closer for this team, mentioning the game last year where he really went off down the stretch, at Indiana.

“We have so much talent, top to bottom,” Audige said.

“Last year my role was to be a scorer, an energy guy and a defender. I think I’m going to be doing all of that, still, and more- being a leader and playmaker, being more efficient and expanding on all the things I did last year.”

Chase Audige also discussed his potential to be this team’s closer.

“We all work on that growing up- buzzer beating shots, yelling ‘Kobe!’ on every shot,” he said.

“It’s a blessing to be trusted by the coach to take those kinds of shots, to be in those moments, but if it’s any moment in the game I’m comfortable making a play or taking a shot.”

Audige also discussed the players he looked up to and modeled his game on when he was a child.

“Especially growing up, I think guys like Kobe Bryant was a huge one for me, (players in the NBA) now, guys like Bradley Beal, Devin Booker- playmaking, scoring guards who can post up, do it all, play pick ‘n’ rolls any guard like that, I just try to take from.”

The Cats’ next game is tomorrow, at home against NJIT. Televised on ESPNU, the Cats will go for their 5th win in 5 at home, this season, with an intracity showdown vs DePaul looming next weekend.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.