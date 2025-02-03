Basketball Tactics: How Teams Are Shaping the Game Today

It’s captivating to watch your favorite players dominate the court, dunk the ball, or hit the three, unlimited by any range. However, have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes? It’s all about the dexterity of the coaches. They are the masterminds behind all those creative plays that mesmerize the audience night in and night out.

It’s via these tactics the teams can reach the glory awaiting them on a basketball court…

Top Tactics Achievements Small-Ball This style of play sacrifices height and physical strength in favor of speed and agility by small players. The Warriors dominated the NBA with this tactic during the 2010s, and won 4 NBA titles. Positionless Basketball Players are not confined to their traditional positions in this style of play. Nikola Jokić, who was raised based on this method, has won 3 MVPs and 1 NBA title. Defensive Versatility Similar to positionless basketball, players are trained to guard multiple positions. This gives versatility on defence. Spread Pick-and-Roll Offense One of the staple offensive tactics. A large portion of the teams’ playbooks includes PNR schemes. Some teams’ rate of usage of PNR is over 40%.

Of all these tactics, positionless basketball seems to be the most sought-after plays in modern day basketball. This is provable by the fact that a staggering number of triple-doubles was recorded (186) in the 22-23 NBA season. The fact that the Heat made a finals run, despite being the 8th seed, is a testament to the effectiveness of this strategy when executed well.

How tactics affect player performance

Some players adapt quite well to their new teams’ strategies, whereas others fail to shine out in certain systems. Basketball history is full of players that excelled under the play schemes of certain coaches, and this helps players secure contracts with lots of zeros in it. It comes down to whether a player can adapt to a certain role, or to a certain offensive/defensive scheme.

The average yearly salary in the NBA is now 11,9 million dollars. It’s undeniable that those who shine out in a new system, though having failed in the system that their previous teams implemented, get a huge contract as a reward of this improvement. In other words, the system that the player performs under can either turn them into a star or into a bust…

