2021 NBA Mock Draft Version 1.0

The NBA Draft is July 29, with the Draft Lottery set to be held on June 22. The Draft Combine will take place June 21-27. Welcome to our first 2021 NBA mock draft, team needs have not been taken into account at this time. Some player descriptions have been filled out, but the others will be completed at a later date.

1. Houston, Cade Cunningham, PG, Oklahoma State

This is a draft in which we have a consensus #1 overall pick, and it’s definitely this guy.

2. Orlando, Jalen Suggs, PG/SG, Gonzaga

He isn’t the highest upside prospect of all time, but he’s also the safest bet possible. His on court energy and overall ambition ensures he’ll be a huge contributor in the league for a long time. For more, go here.

3. Detroit, Evan Mobley, C, USC

4. Golden State via MIN, Jalen Green, SG, G-League

5. Cleveland, Scottie Barnes, PF, Florida State

He’s a 6-9 point forward/wing that draws Magic Johnson and Draymond Green comps due to his versatility.

For more go here

6. Oklahoma City, Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee

7. Sacramento, Jalen Johnson, SF/PF, Duke

Disappointed this season, but expect him to be on a fast curve and live up to the hype once he gets to the league.

8. Orlando via CHI, Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas

9. Toronto, Jonathan Kuminga, SF, G-League

10. New Orleans, Isaiah Jackson, PF/C, Kentucky

Jackson’s ability and athleticism were evident early in his freshman campaign and he transformed into an All-Southeastern Conference Freshman Team and Defensive Team performer by the season’s end. The freshman forward averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 25 games with 18 starts.

“Isaiah made unbelievable strides to put himself in a position to test the waters,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He grew throughout the year and became more confident on both ends of the floor.

11. Washington, Cory Kispert, SF, Gonzaga

An elite shooter with good height, you can easily deem him the best three point shooter in this class. For more, go here

12 Indiana, Franz Wagner, F, Michigan

He’s a silky smooth forward who can space out the floor, pass out of double teams and guard different positions. For more, go here

13. Golden State, James Bouknight, SG, UConn

14. San Antonio, Kai Jones, C, Texas

Would fit in very well in a Gregg Popovich system.

15. Charlotte, Davion Mitchell, SG.PG, Baylor

16. Memphis, Jaden Springer, SG/SF, Tennessee

17. Oklahoma City via MIA, Jared Butler, PG, Baylor

18. Atlanta, Usman Garbuba, PF, Real Madrid

He’s a lot better than the NBA Draft prospects coming out of Counterfeit Madrid these days.

That’s a joke, yes I know how to pronounce Real in Spanish and what it means.

19. Boston, David Duke, PG, Providence

He has explained why he won’t make the switch and go by Dave Duke instead, and I get that, but c’mon man. I really think he should go with a name change.

20. New York, Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon

25. Philadelphia, Ayo Dosunmu, PG/SG, Illinois

Forget the fact that he was AWOL MIA in his final collegiate game, the Masked Mamba was the USA Today Player of the Year. Honestly, he should be projected much higher, given all that he’s accomplished.

It’s hard to predict where Dosunmu will go because the NBA Draft isn’t really about selecting the best basketball player. Sounds silly to say, but it’s true. The NBA Draft has long been a beauty pagaent for boys, where measurables take precedence over accomplishment, but in recent years this has gotten more obnoxious.

If the entertainment value of consuming NBA Draft content seems to be diminishing to you, well, you’re not alone. Consuming more college basketball doesn’t always make you more familiar with who will get selected on draft night. It’s more about combine stuff than what’s done on the court these days.

Dosunmu is lauded for having great handles, creative shot-making ability, tremendous passing and vastly improved shooting.

As Ayo Dosunmu draft stock is a topic we have covered extensively the past three years, you can go here, here and here for more on this subject matter.

26. Denver, Joel Ayayi, PG/SG, Gonzaga

He’s got the athleticism, size and playmaking ability to project well at the next level, with a 3pt shot to boot. For more, go here

27. LA Clippers, Trey Murphy III, SF/SG, Virginia

At this point in the 2021 NBA mock draft, it’s mostly throwing darts at a dartboard.

28. Brooklyn, Johnny Juzang, SG, UCLA

Juzang’s specialty is his ability to put the ball in the basket. At 6-7, 215 pounds, he has elite size at the guard position but plays with a physicality and fearlessness that NBA scouts and GMs will covet.

He’s a long-range shooter who can also attack off the bounce to create for himself as well as his teammates.

29. Phoenix, Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois

I really he think he should stay one more year in school, and become a bonafide mid-first round to lottery level prospect in 2022. In this draft class, he’s only a late first rounder at best. Cockburn is a brute force low post scorer with nimble feet. Off the court he’s a gentle giant with a fun sense of humor.

He’s basically college hoops Shaq as he’s 7’0, 285 with a 7’6″ wingspan. Like Shaquille O’Neal he rattles the rim with his dunks, but also with his foul shooting.

Yes, his FT shooting is foul, just like Shaq, as opposing teams can opt for the hack-a-Kofi gameplan. If he comes back to Illinois and fixes/improves that, he’ll be blue chip next year.

As Kofi Cockburn draft stock is a topic we have covered extensively, you can go here and here for more on that.

30. Utah, BJ Boston, SG, Kentucky

Boston made 24 starts in 25 appearances for the Wildcats this season. He averaged a team-high-tying 11.5 points per game and his 4.5 rebounds per outing led UK’s guard group.

“It was an honor for me to play for the Big Blue Nation this season and to suit up for one of the best coaches in the country,” Boston said of his one year in Lexigton. “I want to thank Coach Cal, the staff, and my teammates for pushing me day in and day out to be the best player I could be. I’m proud of the progress I made on the court and off it this season.

