2020 NBA Mock Draft Version 1.0

We don’t have any actual real sports, anywhere, for the foreseable future, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While playing games again, especially with fans present, is most likely months away, the respective drafts can still go ahead as planned, albeit in a very modified version.

As of now, the first of the four major U.S. sports drafts, the NFL edition, is still on. They’ll have to scale down and do it completely different, so as to adhere to CDC social distancing protocols, but it’s better than nothing. In that spirit, here is the link to our latest NFL mock draft. NBA is below, MLB and NHL are on the way.

Team needs WERE NOT taken into account for this mock draft

1. Golden State, Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

There’s a lot of debate over who should be the #1 overall prospect, but if you saw this dude play in the SEC, it would be hard to pick someone else

2. Cleveland, James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Given how ridiculously awful the NCAA were to this guy, perhaps as a casualty to their targeting Penny Hardaway, how can you not root for this guy?

3. Minnesota, LaMelo Ball, PG, Intl

Another year, another Ball with sky high NBA Draft stock

4. Atlanta, Obi Toppin, F, Dayton

Probably the safest of the second tier prospects in this draft, what a bummer this guy didn’t get a NCAA Tournament to show all that he can truly do. Flyers were probably in line for a #1 seed too.

5. Detroit, Killian Hayes, G, Intl

The term “combo guard” can sometimes be a pejorative; definitely not in this case!

6. New York, Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

You almost feel sorry for anyone that has to go to the complete s@#tshow that is the Knicks…until you see their rookie contract and bonuses.

7. Chicago, Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

Wouldn’t it be great to have the kind of job security, in whatever it is you do that GarPax have? What a pair of absolutely idiotic clowns, holding this franchise down in a sport where everyone who isn’t terrible makes the postseason.

Their drafting history conveys a pattern- big, brand name school prospect and/or extremely accomplished upper classman. For Anthony, the only part of the bill he fits in the big school.

8. Charlotte, Onyeka Okongwu, PF, USC

Would kill it at the combine, if we actually have one this year.

9. Washington, Deni Avdija, Intl

Could be a huge star at the next level if he develops a solid three point game to supplement the rest of his offensive repertoire.

10. Phoenix, Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

A blue chip prospect who excels both in transition and on the defensive end

11. San Antonio, Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

The 6-3, 198 frosh is a pure scorer, not just a shooter; with long range. He can hit the pull-up jumper, the long range bombs and finish through contact.

He also brings a shooter’s mentality.

“I’m confident in myself,” he said on Saturday night after scoring 21 in a rout over Fairleigh Dickinson.

“I feel like I’m going to make the next one. Doesn’t matter if I miss or make, I put in too much work to have that type of thought process if I miss. Every time I shoot it I think it’s going to go in.”

12. Sacramento, Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

Really proved himself in a very rugged Big Ten, filled with stellar big men, when he was at the top of every other team’s scouting report.

13. New Orleans, Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

He’s got a great first step and a natural scoring ability.

14. Portland, Devin Vassel, SG, Florida State

Prototypical NBA shooting guard prospect

15. Orlando, Precious Achiuwa, SF, Memphis

Has a lot of natural gifts and developed skill sets, but hasn’t fully developed his shot yet.

16. Minnesota via BKN, RJ, Hampton, Wing, Intl

He only played 15 games with the New Zealand basketball league, before returning home to focus on draft preparations, but he did enough to show why he’s contention for the lottery.

17. Boston via MEM, Jahmi’us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Has the potential to be a Marcus Smart kind of player at the next level.

18. Dallas, Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State

A wing scorer who can defend multiple positions, he, along with the aforementioned Vassel, are big reasons as to why the Seminoles had such a special season this year.

19. Milwaukee via IND, Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

“Sticks” sort of looks like what would happen is Urkel sprouted, and then became a bad ass. He has an inside-outside game that really flourished this season when the Terps were able to run more stuff around and through him- certainly more so than during his freshman season.

20. Brooklyn via PHI, Paul Reed, PF, DePaul

Lots of scouts, from numerous NBA teams, showed up to DePaul games this season, and Reed is the only guy on the roster with a lot of NBA draft stock right now.

Paul Reed’s uncle, Mike Sims-Walker played four seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver, while his Dad, Paul Sr. played at Old Dominion and UCF before playing pro ball in Europe.

21. Denver via HOU, Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

He has great moves for a guy his size, but still has to work on a few fundamentals in his game.

22. Philadelphia via OKC, Theo Maledon, PG, International

Has great size and length for your typical NBA point guard prospect; plenty of promise at the next level.

23. Miami, Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

Is great at working the boards, and he has a nice scoring touch to boot.

24. Utah, Ayo Dosunmu, PG, Illinois

We also asked him how he developed the ice water in his veins when the game is on the line.

“It’s a mentality that all basketball players want to have, me growing up watching Kobe Bryant, not just him but pretty much all the great players in the NBA, watching them close games out, but also failure plays a huge impact in that,” Ayo Dosunmu responded.

“I feel like I put the work in so when the moment comes I’m just confident that I make the best play to help the team win.”

25. Oklahoma City via DEN, Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Intl

Has a lot going for him, but still has a lot of room to grow in different areas.

26. Boston, Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky

“You’re not going to find a player that is better on the defensive end on and off the ball than Ashton Hagans has been,” ESPN analyst Jay Bilas recently said. Defending- that’s got to be Hagans’ calling card throughout the NBA draft evaluation process.

27. New York via LAC, Vernon Carey Jr, C, Duke

Powerful, agile and quick, but lacking in ideal length.

28. Toronto, Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

Jay Wright once again had a well oiled-machine on the offensive perimeter, and the rookie Bey was a big part of that. He’s a great jump shooting big man who is dangerous behind the arc- the kind of profile that will be in demand at the next level.

29. LA Lakers, Nick Richards, C, Kentucky

The former McDonald’s All-American is a big follower of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and he’s kept up with CR7 at both Real Madrid and Juventus.

“I’ve always been following him since I was a little kid,” Richards said of his favorite athlete.

“Soccer is one of the first sports I grew up playing, growing up I always followed him, his workout routines, whatever he did, so I tried to model myself after whatever he did.”

Having a man like that as your role model certainly conveys ambition!



30. Boston via Milwaukee, Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois

We had an exclusive with Kofi Cockburn, where we talked about all the extra hours that the rookie big man has put in with Assistant Coach Orlando Antigua, the first Hispanic Harlem Globetrotter in history.

“My low post moves just being slow, being thorough, slowing down not rushing my shots,” Cockburn told The Sports Bank when asked what specifically he’s been working on. “Not speeding up but actually being deliberate.”

