In 2020, the global gambling market has seen many different betting platforms pop up, but not all of them have managed to win over players. Windaddy India, unlike its competitors, has gained the trust of its users and is still delighting its users. The best bonuses, user-friendly mobile app and website, reliability and legality all make Windaddy a great choice for both newcomers and those who have been playing for a while.

How to Create an Account

In order to make full use of the betting platform you need to create an account. It is easy enough to do, so signing up will not take you long. Creating an account is a vital step before you start gambling. After registering, you will be able to use all the casino features, play games, make deposits and withdrawals from your gaming account. Use the instructions below to make creating an account even easier:

Open the official Windaddy India website using any browser; On the website, find the registration button. It is located at the very centre of the screen on any of the pages. The button is big enough so that you will easily see it. Click on the button and you will be redirected to a page with the questionnaire to create an account; Fill in the form. Enter your email address, phone number, name and so on. Be responsible about this step and only enter real data that you can confirm; Come up with a strong password and repeat it. Try to use strong passwords to avoid hacking; By clicking “Create account” you agree to the company’s terms and conditions.

Keep in mind, one player can only create one account. If the website administration notices that you violate the terms of the user agreement, your account may be blocked and all deposits may be confiscated. Use only your real details to avoid problems.

How to Download WinDaddy App for Android and iOS

To make it even easier for players to place bets, a mobile app has been created. The developers have paid a lot of attention to the app, so you can download it for both Android and iOS devices. It adapts to the screen size of your device, so you can download the app not only to your phone, but also to your tablet. To download and install the WinDaddy App for free, use the instructions below:

Pre-open your device settings and allow downloads from external sources. Also make sure you have enough memory and your device supports the app; Go to the official Windaddy India website using your mobile phone or tablet; Find the “Download App” button and click on it; Once the download is complete, open the file and start installing the app; Once the installation is complete, you can start using the app.

How to Deposit and Withdraw Funds

Before you can bet or play in the casino, you need to make your first deposit. This is also a prerequisite for receiving the welcome bonus. Depositing and withdrawing funds at WinDaddy is simple. To do this, follow the steps below:

Open the official Windaddy website or mobile app; Login to your account or create one. Open your personal profile; Select your payment or withdrawal method. Then enter the amount you want to deposit or withdraw and the required personal details. Confirm your actions.

After you confirm your actions, the transaction will be completed. Depositing an account is instant, so players do not have to wait for extra time. Don’t forget that WinDaddy has bonuses that are linked to deposits! Withdrawals take a little longer and depend on the withdrawal method you choose.

Betting on Sports with WinDaddy

WinDaddy offers players a huge variety of gambling games and sports to place their bets on. Among the many options you will find not only classic sports, but also cyber sports. All of the most popular sporting events can be found on WinDaddy. A rough list looks like this:

Cricket;

Boxing;

Cycling;

Darts;

Golf;

Baseball;

Basketball;

Alpine skiing;

American football;

Badminton;

Tennis;

Horse racing;

Hockey;

Football;

Volleyball.

The full list is available on the official WinDaddy website or in the mobile app. It is also worth noting that the company offers several types of betting. The most popular are bets on the outcome of the match, express bets and bets on individual players. You can try them all to decide which type of bet suits your style of play.

Windaddy Bonus Program

WinDaddy offers various bonuses and promotions to new and regular users to help grow at different stages of the game. The company understands that punters want to choose a betting site with the best offers, so the selection of welcome bonuses is quite extensive. You can check out WinDaddy’s welcome bonus program:

Welcome Bonus. You can receive this bonus after you create a WinDaddy account. It gives you 100% on your first deposit up to an amount of INR 11,000;

Weekly casino cashback. Your account will be refunded 10% of the amount you spent at the classic or live casino;

Bonus on all deposits. Players have the opportunity to get 5% on every deposit;

A gram of gold each month. At the end of each month players can win 100 grams of 22 carat gold.

These bonuses and promotions can be used by users both on the official website and in the WinDaddy mobile app. Register with WinDaddy, place your bets and win even more real money!

