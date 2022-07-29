Why You Should Try Craps Gambling

Craps is one of the most exciting casino games that you can play. The fast-paced action and the potential for big payouts make it a game that everyone should try at least once. With the right strategy, you can make some serious profits playing craps at Slothunter Casino Canada. So, if you’re looking for an exciting new gambling challenge, give craps a try! You won’t be disappointed.

Craps Details

The game of craps is played with a pair of dice. Each player who is rolling the dice is called the “shooter”. The other players at the table are known as “bettors”. The object of the game is to correctly predict the outcome of the dice roll.

Craps bets can be divvied up into two main categories: “pass line” and “don’t pass line.” Pass line bets are wagers that the shooter will roll a 7 or 11 on the come-out roll, or that the shooter will roll a point number and then successfully hit that same number again before rolling a 7. Don’t pass line bets are wagers that the shooter will roll a 2, 3, or 12 on the come-out roll, or that the shooter will roll a point number and then fail to hit that same number again before rolling a 7.

There are also many other bets that can be made in craps, but these are the two basic types of wagers that all players should know.

How to Play Craps

If you've never played craps before, don't worry – it's a very easy to learn. The basic flow of play goes like this:

The shooter makes a come-out roll.

If the shooter rolls a 7 or 11, all pass line bettors win and the round ends. If the shooter rolls a 2, 3, or 12, all pass line bettors lose and the round ends.

If the shooter rolls any other number, that number becomes the “point.”. The shooter then continues to roll the dice until one of two things happens: either they hit the point again (in which case all pass line bettors win) or they roll a 7 (in which case all pass line bettors lose).

That’s really all there is to it! Once you get the hang of the basic rules, you’ll be ready to start placing bets and playing for real money.

Why You Should Try Craps

There are plenty of good reasons to give craps a try. Here are just a few:

It’s an exciting game with a lot of action.

It offers the potential for big payouts.

It’s easy to learn and fun to play.

So if you’re looking for a new gambling challenge, why not give craps a try? You might just be surprised at how much fun you have!

