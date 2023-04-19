Why You Should Consider Becoming A Season Ticket Holder

The thought is never far from a sports fan’s mind: “One of these days, I’m going to get season tickets.”

That would be the life, right? Travelling with the swells in the suites or at least the sweet seats, gliding past the great unwashed while being shepherded to your prime spot by an attentive team employee. The reality of owning a season ticket package is a bit more complicated than the fantasy, but there are still a ton of reasons to take the multi-game plan plunge.

There are a few things to consider first.

What Tickets Do You Want?

How many games do you want to go to? How many seats do you want? Where in the stadium? Are outdoor events your jam or do you prefer the consistent climate of an indoor venue? How much do you want to spend?

On one end of the spectrum, an NFL season ticket package requires the least time investment. Seven or eight regular season games, a couple of preseason games, and maybe a playoff game or two and you’re done, however, you’ll pay a premium.

Most NFL teams also require Personal Seat Licenses (PSLs), which is basically an upfront fee for the privilege of buying tickets, the per-game ticket cost is the highest of the North American major sports leagues. One recent study put the average NFL ticket price at $151, ahead of the NBA ($94), NHL ($83), MSL ($48), and MLB ($36).

In that light, baseball looks like a great deal, but 81 home games would make for a huge investment. Thankfully, most MLB teams offer packages starting at around 10 games.

If you’re looking for a bargain, consider a local college program. The perks might not be the same, but you’re likely to get closer to the action and the sense of community among the fan base rivals any pro league.

Here’s the Pitch

Season tickets make you an insider. If you’re around a lot, you get to know the best ways in, out, and around the arena. You’ve got favorite concession and merch stands. You know the team better than most fans. You might even get to meet a few of the players or the broadcasting crew at one or another of those appreciation events teams are always throwing for the season ticket holders. Instead of saying, “I know a guy,” you are the guy.

It gets better.

Exclusive Perks: Luncheons with the owner, GM, broadcast crew, or star player are standard for teams looking to thank their season ticket holders. You might have a private entrance, special parking, or access to stadium and locker room tours on off days — and you should expect discounts on concessions and merchandise. Some teams go all out with pregame field access, post-game picnics in the outfield, and more.

You’ll Save: On a per-game basis, season ticket holders get a deal. Choice seats, typically at a discount, along with concession and merchandise discounts, make for a less expensive evening. In this era of dynamic pricing, cost certainty is no small perk.

You Make New Friends: If you’re sitting in the same seats on a regular basis, you’ll get to know others in your section who are also season ticket holders. Connections are made. Other opportunities to socialize arise. A lot of section mates have been known to plan tailgates together, or swap tickets if the need to expand your party arises. Even team employees have been known to join season ticket holders for a postgame hang.

Your Old Friends Tend to Call: Like we said, you’re the guy. People will call. Or you’ll call them. Most of your sporty friends would welcome a call saying, “Hey, I have an extra seat for tomorrow night. You in?”

Playoff Tickets: The whole point of season tickets is being there for the big moments. Nothing’s bigger than the playoffs, and being a season ticket holder guarantees your chance to purchase postseason seats. Some season ticket holders have been known to pay off their entire regular-season investment by funneling some of their playoff tickets to the secondary market.

Regrets? Too Few to Mention

Season tickets used to be a much riskier investment. These days, season ticket resale is wholly legitimate and takes much of the stress out of deciding to put out the upfront cost. Don’t want to go? Let your tickets go to a broker. Chances are you’ll recoup your investment and maybe a little more — and if not, you can at least know that you’ve let someone less flush than yourself enjoy a taste of the high life.

