By

Every bettor from India can download the Mostbet app on their Android and iOS. Thanks to it, you can bet on cricket and any other sports anytime, anywhere. It offers all the same features as the official website, and it is very easy to use because it adapts to all screen sizes.

Features and Benefits of the Mostbet App

The Mostbet app has high ratings from users and good reviews. From time to time, the app is updated and new features are added and various bugs are fixed. Overall, the app does not take up much space on your device, but you need to keep in mind that you will need free space for update files.

What are the features of the app?

It contains the same functionality as the official website;

It is supported by Android and iOS systems;

Here you can bet on cricket, cyber sports and play in the casino;

It is completely free to download from the official website;

The application is automatically updated.

You will also be able to use all the bonuses and withdraw your winnings in rupees through the payment system that is convenient for you. But it will be possible to do this only after verification of the account. This can only be done by users over the age of 18 years, which indicated in a personal account true information about themselves. You will need to provide the support service with documents, which can confirm your identity. If false information is specified, your account will simply be blocked.

Advantages and Disadvantages of the Mostbet App

Many Indian users choose Mostbet because:

You can use it to bet anytime, anywhere;

The interface is intuitive and even a novice player will understand it;

Nice design, which does not irritate the eyes;

The app is licensed by Curacao, which means that Indian players can use it absolutely legally;

All the same features as on the official site are available;

Free download;

It is possible to watch live streaming;

Low system requirements for installation;

A lot of nice bonuses, such as a welcome bonus of 125% on the first deposit up to 25,000 rupees;

The iOS app can be downloaded from the App Store.

There are also a disadvantage:

Mostbet Android is not available on the Google Play store.

How to Download the Mostbet App?

Melbet India app download is available on the official Mostbet website. All you have to do is visit it from your phone, and click the download button. When downloading the app for iOS, you will be redirected to the installation page in the App Store. When downloading the Android app, Mostbet apk will be downloaded to your phone. The file will need to be installed, having previously allowed the installation of files from unknown sources in the device settings.

What Sports are Available for Betting in the Mostbet App?

In the app you can bet on the same sports as on the official website. There are dozens of sporting disciplines with a lot of matches and a varied spread.

Here are the sports available in the Mostbet app:

Cricket;

Basketball;

Soccer;

Volleyball;

Hockey;

Tennis;

Golf;

Darts;

Horse Racing;

Kabaddi;

Cybersports and much more!

You’ll be able to place single bets, express bets or system bets. Also in the app is available to watch live matches in excellent quality, when you can bet directly in the course of the match. At the same time, you can view statistics to help you make the right choice.

What Bonuses You Can Get in the App

The main bonus given by Mostbet is a welcome offer of 100% on your first deposit up to Rs 25,000. for online betting. And if you manage to deposit within 15 minutes of signing up, the bonus will increase to 125%. If you want to withdraw the bonus, you’ll need to meet the wagering conditions:

Place bets totaling 5 times the amount of the bonus;

Only events with odds of 1.4 and higher will be taken into account (both pre-match and live bets can be placed);

Bonus must be wagered within 30 days.

You can get the bonus only if you deposit at least Rs 300. The bigger the deposit amount, the bigger the bonus.

Also Mostbet offers the following bonuses:

Welcome Bonus. Similar casino welcome bonus of 100% up to INR 25,000 and 250 free spins.

Express Booster. If you win a bet on 4 or more events, get a bonus.

Birthday with Mostbet. You will get free bets for your birthday.

Accumulator Security. If you place an express bet on 7 or more events and one of the bets is lost, you will get it back.

Game of the Day Free Spins. Every day Mostbet chooses the slot of the day. If you complete a certain task there, you will get a bonus.

Referral program. Send a referral link to sign up your friends and acquaintances and get a bonus from their bets.

Victory Friday. Make a deposit every Friday and get a 100% bonus up to 4,000 rupees.

If you like what the Mostbet app has to offer, sign up and download it now!