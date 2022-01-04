Why is it important to read the Ts & Cs of casino slots bonuses?

By

Reading the terms and conditions is crucial whatever you’re undertaking. It’s not just online gambling and digital casinos, there are chunks of small-print and caveats strewn across nearly all of 21st century life.

It’s almost impossible to buy anything at all today without running through the Ts & Cs, and one particular example would be any car advertisement on the radio when they have to run through about a minute of rapidly spoken caveats and provisos.

Therefore, it’s simply good practice to start reading the terms and conditions when you’re signing up to an online casino or play slots online. This will ensure you understand what you’re getting into, from depositing cash, withdrawing any winnings, and the bonuses that are on offer.

Knowing the terms and conditions will mean that you avoid any big disappointments later on down the line. As they say, ignorance is not an excuse.

Wagering requirements with online casino bonuses

The terms and conditions on online casino sites are laid out as wagering requirements. If you’re fairly new to online gambling, it can be tempting to register with an online casino without reading the terms and conditions. However, this is non-advisable as the wagering requirements are specifically where the online casino establishes the rules of play.

These rules of play may be whether you have to spend a certain amount of money before making any withdrawals, or whether any winnings from free spins have to be played on certain games.

Obviously, these wagering requirements vary from casino to casino. However, they are fundamental to read through so that you know where you stand, especially as your money is in play.

Calculating slot wagering requirements

If you’re a rookie, the jargon involved with wagering requirements could be intimidating. Even so, it’s pretty easy to explain.

When you register with a site, they may offer you a bonus of £75 just for joining. Let’s say that in the terms and conditions, the wagering requirement caveat is at a level of 3x. This means that the wagering requirements are £225.

Therefore, you have to wager at least £225 in order to make a cash withdrawal. Don’t worry though, you can do this in smaller chunks and build up to that amount.

Terms and conditions regarding in-play bonuses

Other bonuses you may get in-play are free spins. These are great because you get to spin the reels without spending a single penny from your online account. What’s more, you may even win some serious prizes.

Again though, read the terms and conditions regarding these bonuses. Aside from time restraints you must use them by, sometimes there can be additional terms and conditions regarding which games you are allowed to play and what you can do with any winnings.

The online casino may specify that there are only a small selection of games you can spin for free on, and any winnings you may make can’t necessarily be withdrawn. They may restrict you to spending any winnings as credit on their own casino site.