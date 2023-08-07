Which sports betting market can be considered “safer” than others?

One of the first things that many people check when they decide to bet on sports is the markets and whether they can find options that are considered “safer” to use. Unsurprisingly, there is no such thing as safe sports betting markets because gambling is not an exact science, so there’s always the chance to lose. Yet, some markets seem easier to predict than others.

A lot of betting fans will be interested in learning more about this market, so let’s dive into everything that’s important to know.

Both Teams to Score

As mentioned, Both Teams to Score or BTTS is available in a wide range of sports. Some people use this option when wagering on football, but you can also come across it while staking on pretty much any other team-based game. In some cases, the market will also be available for eSports, but it will be a slightly modified version from the one you may be used to.

Choosing BTTS means that you will predict the bet once both teams in the given match score a goal or point, depending on the situation. There is no need to wait to see the final outcome of the match, and it doesn’t matter who wins or loses. Once both sides have at least one goal, your bet is predicted, and you can claim your winnings.

One of the specifics of using this sports betting market is that the operator may not allow you to use some of the features, such as Cash Out. In other words, you may not have the chance to settle your bet once one of the teams scores a goal, so you should be careful.

Match Goals

This is among the sports betting options you can find under different names. Some operators call it match goals, but it’s also possible to find it as Over/Under or something similar. Regardless of its name, this market does the same thing – it allows you to punt on the total number of goals that a given team or player will score in a match. The number can be different, and it really depends on the two teams. That said, some operators will remove this market due to match-fixing problems in the specific country.

Of course, operators do everything possible to win, so the value for the total match goals bet can be a lot higher than you think. In some cases, it will be over 3.5 or even 4.5, meaning that both teams need to score at least 4 or 5 goals.

The good thing about this market is that it doesn’t matter who scores the goals as long as they are present. In other words, one of the two teams can score 4 goals, and the other one can finish the game without a goal, and you will still win.

Since this option has some similarities with the Both Teams to Score alternative, it should not be a surprise that a lot of people combine these markets. By placing an Accumulator bet, they can add these two options and increase the odds of their potential bet. Sadly, if users do not predict both markets, they will lose the entire bet, so they must be careful.

Draw No Bet

Even though you can combine a lot of markets into a single bet to get better odds, there are situations where you won’t be able to do that. In this case, Draw No bet is a market that is becoming a lot more popular among gambling fans, but it’s not something that you can use alongside Both Teams To Score because theme markets exclude themselves.

Draw No Bet is an innovative market on some iGaming websites that allow people to bet that the match will end in a draw. In case this happens, the gambling company will return its stake, and it won’t lose anything.

Time of the first Goal

The last betting market that a lot of sports fans decide to try because they think it is easier to predict than others is the Time of the first Goal option. The most interesting thing about it is that most operators will allow you to choose between a specific time frame, such as 0-10, 10-20, 20-30, and so on.

Although gamblers may think the market is easy to guess, this isn’t the case, especially for some events.

