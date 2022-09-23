Which Bookmakers Deserve Your Attention?



With lots of bookmakers operating today in the UK, you have a great choice of platforms offering different sports, markets and types of bets, as well as various bonus programmes, odds. So what are the best bookmakers in the UK? Let’s have a look at the most popular betting sites and why they are so popular.

The Best New Bookmakers in the UK

As practice shows, most users prefer large international platforms that have existed for more than 5 years. Though older bookies can boast of many years of experience, stability and reputation, new betting sites often have more attractive conditions for cooperation, so we’ve included new betting sites in the list of popular bookmakers:

Betfred;

10bet;

Star Sports;

BoyleSports;

Parimatch and some others.

Let’s have a closer look at each of them.

Betfred

This bookmaker has been operating on the market for over 50 years, so during this time, it was able to shape favourable conditions for customers. The betting site has a good support team that works 24/7. There is quality live streaming available at the website. Here you can find competitive odds for many sports, as well as good promo offers.

10bet

This bookmaker provides a generous welcome bonus (up to £50) and many rewards for existing customers (promotions, special offers). There is also a well thought-out VIP programme with many privileges provided for users.

There is a good statistics section, which can be the base for customers to make their predictions. The bookmaker offers a wide range of sports and bets.

Star Sports

This bookmaker is great for users who love to bet on British horse racing. There is a guarantee of the best odds for this sport. There is no welcome bonus here, but there are great bonuses for loyal customers.

And one of the reasons many of them love this bookmaker is because of its excellent support service. Managers quickly solve various problems and always answer very politely.

BoyleSports

You will find a massive selection of sports (over 30) here. However, most bettors prefer to bet on football and British horse racing. It is because there is a guarantee of the best odds for these sports.

In addition, this platform offers various bonus programmes for existing customers, which allows you to minimise the level of risk. This betting site has a user-friendly interface and sufficient statistics.

Parimatch

This bookmaker was number 1 in the entire post-Soviet space for a long time. Gradually, this increased the number of markets and today it enjoys enormous popularity in the UK. At the moment it is considered one of the leaders in hi-tech features. At Parimatch you will find many sports and bets. However, many bonus programmes, according to some opinions, need to be improved.

What to Look for When Choosing a Bookmaker?

When choosing a bookmaker, we advise you to pay attention to the following points:

Licence availability;

Bonus programmes;

Odds;

Selection of sports and bets;

Reviews.

Only licensed platforms can work in the UK; all others are instantly blocked, so you don’t need to check this further.

Today you can find a huge number of bonus programmes. Many users only pay attention to the welcome bonus. However, you need to take into account some other programs for existing customers as well. If you plan to bet frequently, studying VIP programs makes sense.

The odds size is of great importance too, since they determine how much you can win. So, it would be best for you to consider the odds offered by a bookmaker for your favourite sport and competitions. Today you can easily find bookmakers that provide a range of over 30 sports to bet on and as many as 150 types of bets. However, when choosing a bookmaker, we advise you to pay attention only to those sports that matter to you.

It is also necessary to read reviews on various sites in advance to completely understand the platforms.

