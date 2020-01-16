Where can you Place Sports bets in NJ?

By

The state of New Jersey has, for many years, been at the heart of the gambling industry in the United States. A host of luxurious casinos in Atlantic City have provided important revenue for the NJ budget and they will continue to do so.

There is, however, a new development in the sector and New Jersey appears to be at the forefront once again. With sports betting now accessible to residents of certain states across America, it’s an exciting period for operators and bettors alike.

Background

In May of 2018, the US Supreme Court overturned the previous PASPA ruling that had effectively outlawed sports betting across the USA. Certain states were quick to take advantage and NJ was at the forefront of the new movement.

We’re now some 18 months on from that court ruling and progress has been steady rather than spectacular. The question, therefore, both for tourists and residents of New Jersey is where can they actually place their sports bets?

In Person

Many of the big casinos in Atlantic City have reacted to the changing landscape. Sports betting halls have been duly set up in Caesar’s, the Hard Rock AC, the Golden Nugget and the Ocean Resort Casino to name just four.

Sporting locations have also moved quickly to take advantage of new legislation. The Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanpark plays host to a number of Group One events across the racing calendar and the prestigious Breeders’ Cup has also taken place here. Sports betting is now available here and for many, it’s a perfect accompaniment to a day at the races.

As we can see, those who like to bet in person have a number of options but what if they are reluctant or unable to travel to any of those available locations?

Virtual Betting

Betting on sports online is the ultimate in convenience and, thanks to that new legislation, it is now possible in NJ. A number of operators have been granted licenses here and new jersey sports betting has received an important boost thanks to the involvement of digital operators.

To register, you must be of legal betting age and you may be required to provide proof of ID in order to access the site in question. Once that verification process has taken place, bettors can get involved in a host of worldwide sporting events just with a few clicks of the mouse.

Choices

It’s important to provide choice if the sports betting sector is to grow in New Jersey and across America as a whole. For those visiting many of the top class casinos in Atlantic City, they can now enhance their overall experience by taking a break from the tables and having a flutter on a range of sporting markets.

That element of convenience also needs to be addressed and that’s why the digital betting operators are so important. Overall, this is a perfect match and an excellent overall package so there’s never been a better time to get involved with sports betting in NJ.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines