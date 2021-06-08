What Sportsbook has the best odds?

By

A sportsbook has many elements to it. However, one of the things that some people find hard, is to differentiate between each one. While each covers a wide range of sports and markets, some of which even offer more attractive bonuses, one thing that often goes overlooked is the odds and how good they are.

There are a number of sportsbooks available in the US, some of which vary by state. Over the last year, online sports betting has become legal in more and more states, one of the most recent of these being Michigan. Indeed, now the best Michigan sportsbooks have become renowned among customers for having very favorable odds available.

Let’s take a look at some of the best sportsbooks that you can find, which have odds that represent great value!

BetUS

Actually launched in 1994, BetUS covers a wide variety of markets offering odds for all of the US sports, in addition to European soccer, tennis, golf, rugby, boxing, and more. Featuring a comprehensive selection for the NBA (basketball), MLB (baseball), NFL (football), and the NHL (ice hockey), there is plenty of options for you to peruse. One of the best things about BetUS is the user interface, and, as a result, the aesthetics and colors make the experience really nice on the eye, especially via a mobile device.

For American sports particularly, you can find many cases where there are boosted odds, and if you are a fan of college sports, there is also a lot to choose from. Overall, BetUS is definitely worth a visit.

Bovada

Arguably one of the most popular US sportsbooks, since it launched in 2011, this has gone from strength to strength. Featuring every kind of sport, including a comprehensive amount of markets for US sports, there are many different choices in terms of the markets for each one. For example, in baseball, you can bet on favorable odds for the runline, while options for the spread are also listed.

In addition, Bovada also provides you with the opportunity to bet using Bitcoin, which has started to become popular in recent years as well. The Sportsbook has surged in popularity over the last few years and is regarded by many as their number one choice.

Betway

This UK-based Sportsbook is widely available to US customers. While it is currently just available to those in Indiana and Colorado, recent changes to legislation mean that it will also open up to those in the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Iowa.

However, other states such as Michigan and New York are also rumored to be in negotiations. Betway has done well to offer an extensive range of sports and markets to US customers and the odds combined with the bonuses are more favorable here than to those in the UK.

Intertops

Also available to US players, is Intertops, which has been online since 1996 and one of the best features is their generous regular bonuses and promotions. Renowned for their 24-hour customer service, via the live chat function, a lot of investment has gone into helping the Sportsbook to gain a solid reputation in the industry. Intertops also has creative features available from a betting perspective, such as the $2k baseball challenge, whereby you can make selective wagers with boosted odds being available and give yourself the chance to win lucrative cash prizes.

GT Bets

Online from 2011 onwards, GT Bets has built its reputation around offering a wide-ranging amount of markets and is constantly innovating to try and enhance its customer experience. With an array of US sports available, including volleyball, which is quite rare for some sportsbooks, they also have good value odds for each sport as well. This is also helped by offering customers generous promotions so that they can really make the most of what is available. Highly functional and simple to use as well, there is a lot to like about GT Bets.

Verdict

With some big names mentioned, there is definitely a lot of choices if you are looking for a sportsbook with competitive odds. Certainly, over the next couple of years, as legislation improves, this will only get even better.