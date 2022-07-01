What is the Legal Age for Sports Betting in the US?

By

There is no federally dictated minimum age for sports betting in the US. The decision is left to individual states to make. This means that the minimum age at which you can bet on sports varies depending on where you live.

For example, the legal age for betting in NJ is 21 whereas in Montana it’s 18. The fact that every state has different restrictions makes the situation complex so anyone who wants to ensure they are betting legally needs to carefully research the position in their state. To help with this, we are going to look at the age requirements for sports betting in different states.

States with 18+ sportsbooks

A minority of states allow people to bet on sports leagues like the NFL and NBA from the age of 18. These states are listed in the table below.

State Type of sports betting permitted at 18+ Montana Mobile/Online New Hampshire Online/Mobile/In-Person New Mexico In-Person Rhode Island Online/Mobile/In-Person Tennessee Online/Mobile Washington D.C. Online/Mobile/In-Person Wyoming Online/Mobile

States with 21+ sportsbooks

Of the remaining states in the country, 25 allow sports betting at the age of 21+. Individuals who are under this age but over 18 can travel to states where 18+ sports betting is allowed in order to place a wager in person.

However, using an online sportsbook across state lines is not permitted due to the Federal Wire Act and UIGEA. It’s important for individuals to be aware of these rules so they can avoid being prosecuted for breaking the law.

The states that allow sports gambling for people ages 21+ are listed in the table below.

State Type of sports betting permitted at 21+ Arizona In-Person, Online, Mobile Arkansas In-Person, Online, Mobile Colorado In-Person, Online, Mobile Connecticut In-Person, Online, Mobile Delaware In-Person, Online, Mobile Illinois In-Person, Online, Mobile Indiana In-Person, Online, Mobile Iowa In-Person, Online, Mobile Louisiana In-Person, Online, Mobile Maine In-Person, Online, Mobile Maryland In-Person, Online, Mobile Michigan In-Person, Online, Mobile Mississippi In-Person, Online, Mobile Nevada In-Person, Online, Mobile New Jersey In-Person, Online, Mobile New York In-Person, Online, Mobile North Carolina In-Person North Dakota In-Person Ohio In-Person Oregon Online/Mobile Pennsylvania In-Person, Online, Mobile South Dakota In-Person Virginia In-Person, Online, Mobile West Virginia In-Person, Online, Mobile Wisconsin In-Person, Online, Mobile

What is the situation with offshore sportsbooks?

It’s important to remember that the information provided so far applies only to sportsbooks that are based in the US. Offshore providers are not governed by any state laws. This makes them popular with people who are prevented from placing a wager using a US based sportsbooks due to age restrictions.

In most cases, the minimum age to bet at an offshore sportsbook is 18 and verification of age is required in the same way as it is for sportsbooks located in the US.

The position regarding the minimum legal age for sports betting in the US is complicated due to the reliance on individual state decisions. Hopefully, the information in this article has helped to make the situation clearer.