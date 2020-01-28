What does “both teams to score” mean in football betting?

By

The bet “both teams to score” is a bet that both teams will score at least one goal against each other or, conversely, will not. These bets are offered by bookmakers mainly for hockey and football matches.

The bet “both teams to score – yes” wins when both teams hit each other’s gates. How the ball was scored does not matter, so own goals are also taken into account. The bet “both teams to score – no” will win if there is a zero draw or one of the teams wins a dry victory.

Abbreviations are often used in the lines of bookmakers, but it is important to know how this type of bet is indicated in the bets and how to understand these abbreviations. As a rule, this option is given in two versions: “both score – yes” and “both score – no”, you can bet on each of them. Often, instead of the full name, the abbreviation BTTS is used in the lines of bookmakers. Sometimes some bookmakers offer such a bet with a certain number of goals, for example: both will score two goals or more.

Important! If a football match involves a series of penalties with a tie, then the outcome of the bet “both will score” will be calculated only according to the main time, excluding goals scored in the penalty shoot-out.

When to choose a BTTS bet?

As the name suggests, this bet focuses on goals scored. Therefore, it will not work if you expect modest, defensive football from teams.

The analysis should be based on the statistics of the selected teams: the number of goals scored, the number of goals conceded and the effectiveness in games against teams of the same class as upcoming rivals.

For example, if the Barcelona this bet is stable in matches with the middle peasants, then it is not a fact that it will be useful against opponents from the bottom of the table.

The strategy of the game “both teams to score” implies that you will choose teams with a clear imbalance in the direction of the attack. That is, teams that are able to consistently score, but do not know how to stop the attacks of opponents.

As a result, both teams from the match selected for such a bet must pass a “check list”:

Confirmed by statistics and a good selection of high performance.

Collect the opinions of experts, identify the trend in both teams to score tips & daily BTTS tips and take it into account in your analysis.

A clear bias in tactics towards attack to the detriment of defensive actions.

Tournament motivation: if a team does not have it, then there will be no incentive to go ahead and score goals.

The presence of attacking players of a fairly high class.

The absence of injuries and disqualifications among the players of the attack group.

Check if the team misses regularly, or it is the injury / disqualification of defenders or the goalkeeper.

You should not abuse such bets in matches of top teams, which, in addition to a high-quality attacking line, also have decent defense.

You should not abuse such bets in matches of top teams, which, in addition to a high-quality attacking line, also have decent defense.

Comparison BTTS and other types of bets

At first glance, it seems that the high total of goals scored in the matches of the selected teams justifies the bet “both will score”. But in practice it is an independent bet. How to understand and learn these differences?

When choosing the “total over” bet, it does not matter which team will score. But in the BTTS variant, mutual effectiveness is required. That is, you have to root for each of the rivals in turn.

If you bet on total over 2.5, you will be satisfied with the score 3:0, 4:0, 5:4 and so on. But with the “both teams to score” the score 1:1 will already be victorious.

The bet “no one will score” in the betting lines is rare. But how to bet on the lack of goals? For this outcome, bookmakers offer other bets: “total under than 0.5” or “exact score 0:0”. The same forecast can be used in betting on an individual total under 0.5 goals for each of the opponents. Sometimes it makes sense to take a total of less than 1 to protect yourself from a possible random goal. And finally, the bet “no one will score” may be an alternative option to the offer “both teams to score – no,” since in the absence of goals such a bet also wins.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines