What Are the Best States to Buy Lottery Tickets?

Winning the lottery is something of a dream-come-true scenario. Many people can’t help but get jealous when they hear stories about those who’ve hit the jackpot. For many of us, snatching that prize would make a whole world of difference, or at least it would significantly help lessen our financial strain. With inexpensive lottery tickets and a straightforward process, many people test their luck on a daily basis. So, if you’re a believer in the “somebody has to win” approach, and you buy lottery tickets yourself, this article may offer answers to some of your questions. Let’s go!

How does it work?

Simply put, the lottery is a game of chance. The winning is determined by the number of participants and it’s completely random because the numbers are picked by a lottery machine. You may wonder where your potential prize money comes from. Obviously, it’s from the proceeds of the sale of the tickets, but that’s not the only way they are used! Aside from contributing to the prize money, the proceeds are used to pay the cost for administering the lottery itself, as well as contributing to a social cause. This way, even if you end up not winning, you’re still making the lottery process possible while also supporting a cause that’s beneficial to society.

What’s more, even though there are many types of lottery games, the process is similar. You can buy a lottery ticket at your local store, or even in a vending machine. Additionally, there are plenty of websites where you can look for the best online lottery sites, check the results, and see who the winners are. Even better, you can customize such websites to your location! So, if you live in Arizona, you can easily find lottery results in Arizona and winning numbers if you select your state on the website. As you can see, you don’t even have to leave your house to play the lottery!

Lotteries by the state

Modern state-run lotteries have become a multi-billion-dollar enterprise. As such, you may think that every state in the US has a lottery. That’s not the case! There are six lottery-free states: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Utah, and Nevada. Out of these six states, three have some form of gambling – you can still visit a casino in Alabama, Mississippi, and Nevada. As for the other 44 states, they participate in the Powerball and/or Mega Millions, or run a state-funded lotto.

The luckiest states: Powerball and Mega Millions

Powerball and Mega Millions are known for their huge jackpots. The biggest jackpots in history belong to Powerball ($1.586 billion, with the winning tickets being sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee), and Mega Millions ($1.537 billion, won by a single ticket). However, winning big is one thing. Winning often is a whole different story.

If you’re a big Mega Millions player and want to win over $100 million, the luckiest states are Georgia and New York. Georgia has claimed jackpots over $100 million six times, and total jackpots a dozen times. New York has claimed 9 jackpots over $100 million. That being said, only 15 other states have claimed jackpots over $100 million. These include Ohio (8), New Jersey (8), Virginia (6), Maryland (6), and Texas (6). Additionally, 9 lucky winners have decided to remain anonymous. For those who prefer Powerball, Pennsylvania and Indiana are the luckiest states; the former has claimed the jackpot 16 times, and the latter has claimed it 11 times.

The downside

Aside from the huge jackpot, what do Powerball and Mega Millions have in common? The answer is simple: they’re almost impossible to win. Basically, the more people play, the lower the odds of winning. If you’re a Powerball player, you can win the jackpot when you match five numbers and the Powerball. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds in Mega Millions are even tougher to beat, at 1 in 302,575,350. Mathematics professor Kenneth Alexander from University of Southern California perfectly summed up the Powerball odds: “If you’d been buying 1,800 tickets per week since the time of Jesus, there’s a better-than-even chance you wouldn’t have won the jackpot yet.”

The alternatives

Experts advise dropping the dream of claiming the jackpot in Powerball or Mega Millions. Instead, they recommend playing other lottery games, such as pick-3, pick-4, and pick-5. They claim you can maximize your chances of winning by using graphs, charts, wheels, and proven winning systems. If you dedicate your time to watch, learn, and analyze the patterns and trends that affect the numbers which are drawn, you’ll get better at winning. However, this may take a long time.

The bottom line

For many people, the fantasy of winning is what makes them buy lottery tickets on a regular basis. Even though they know the odds are not exactly in their favor, stories about lucky winners keep them motivated and determined. Whether you believe in the idea of lottery games, it’s up to you. Nevertheless, whenever you decide to buy a lottery ticket – good luck!

