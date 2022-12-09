Ultimate Guide on how to get around Gamstop

Online gambling in the UK is serious business. It is regarded as the largest online gambling market in Europe. In 2020 it accounted for over 30% of the total online gaming revenue in Europe, constantly seeing gradual annual growth. From April 2020 to March 2021, UK’s online gambling market yielded over 6.9 billion pounds.

Of this amount, 4 billion pounds in gross gambling yield came from online casinos alone, while the rest came from bingo and sports betting sources. It is thus more important than ever to ensure that proper regulation practices are put in place to ensure fraud prevention, anti-underage gambling and anti-money laundering procedures.

Gambling can be considered by many to be one of the most exhilarating hobbies out there. Many bettors agree that few hobbies out there produce a similar feeling of tension and expectation as gambling. Not to mention the euphoria and triumph felt when a bet pays off. Winning can turn any kind of bet into an unforgettable experience that stays with you for years, especially when the odds are against your favor and the rewards are plenty. Some punters might not even be interested in winning any jackpot or breaking the bank, and they might play for the rush and thrill that comes with the game. If you want to start gambling and find clever alternative ways around Gamstop, keep reading because this article is made for you.

What is Gamstop?

Likely, most UK punters are already familiar with Gamstop and its overall purpose. However, for those who remain out of the loop, here is a summary of the nature of Gamstop.

Gamstop is a free self-exclusion online service used in the UK to help users regulate their gambling habits. Its core purpose is to provide bettors with a quick, easy tool that will help them control their gambling tendencies. The National Online Self-Exclusion Scheme Limited operates this tool and is implemented in England and Northern Ireland online casinos. Current UK legislation requires that all UK-licensed online casino operators need to be enrolled in the Gamstop program.

Gamstop is designed to be as user-friendly and accessible as possible. All required to set up an account is to access Gamstop.co.uk, enter the necessary personal information such as your full name, current address and postcode, mobile numbers and email addresses and select the self-exclusion period of your choice. This period may range from a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 5 years. The user must understand that your decision is final and there is no turning back. This makes decisions such as changing your mind ultimately moot points as there is no possible way to cancel your Gamstop block. Also, Gamstop does not hold you responsible for returning funds from gambling sites, so make sure all your affairs are in order before using Gamstop.

Non-Gamstop sites are often preferred over Gamstop ones since users can play as free as they see fit and come with plenty of other benefits. Welcome, and loyalty bonuses, free spins and extra credit are just some of the bonuses that come with non-Gamstop online casinos.

Offshore gambling sites

One of the easiest ways to bypass Gamstop restrictions is by searching for licensed offshore games. These offshore sites are not illegal to be used in the UK by any means, so there is no need to worry about fearing whether you are breaking the law. Even though they are unaffiliated with the Gamstop program, if they are appropriately licensed in their territory, they are considered perfectly legal.

However, when browsing and searching for new online casinos, it is important to do appropriate research on these websites to ensure not to fall for unreliable online gambling sites or scams.

Virtual Private Networks

Another way to bypass Gamstop restrictions is through Virtual Private Network programs- VPN for short. VPNs enable users to go through Gamstop blocking and access gambling sites that would otherwise be region-locked. Let us exemplify this through the following scenario. If Gamstop effectively blocks you, you can still access your favorite online gambling casinos and bookies using a VPN. That’s not all, though; if you feel like trying out online gambling games unique to other world regions like Singapore, Hong Kong or the Baltics, VPNs are your best option.

VPNs are a useful tool, but they also require research to select which VPN is for your needs. NorthVPN, Surfshark and ExpressVPN are considered among the top ones, but we recommend that you do prior research before selecting your chosen VPN. privacy protection, server location, and security protocols of your choice. Distrust-free VPN providers as they might be scams and personal data thieves.

Regarding the appropriate use of VPNs, make sure you read your preferred online casino’s terms and conditions before accessing them through VPN. Some casinos like PokerStars, Red Dog Casino and 7BitCasino, among others, outright forbid the use of VPN software and will terminate a user’s account if under suspicion. Not only that, but they will also retain your deposits and winnings.

Make alternative accounts

Yet another possibility would be to create alternative accounts with slight typos in details, such as your full name; new mobile phone numbers, or maybe even ask a friend to create a conjoined sportsbook account alongside you and share it together. Of course, this would also mean sharing earnings, but isn’t that what friends are for?

Head to your local casino

A final method to bypass Gamstop blocking is simply walking out the door, heading to your nearest local betting house or casino, and spending as much time there as you see fit. Even if your Gamstop is indeed blocked, this is only relevant if you are dealing with online gambling, and it will not affect your ability to gamble in brick-and-mortar casinos. Who knows? You might even meet new people, discover new places, and if you are fond of traveling, discover new and exciting casinos such as the Grand Lisboa Casino in Macao, the Marina Bay Sands casino in Singapore or the luxurious Casino Baden-Baden in Germany. As they say, the world is your oyster.

So, now that you are no longer shackled by Gamstop, what will it be? The choice is yours.

Related Posts via Categories