Top 10 Sportsbooks In The United States

The growth of the online sports betting industry in the United States has been quite impressive with room for more room for even more growth.

Since the legalization of online sports betting in the States, no less than 30 different states have opened up for betting companies to set up shop and provide online betting services to residents of their various states.

With the vast revenue potential of sports betting in the United States, it is not surprising that many sportsbooks have made an entrance into the market.

Betting companies from across Europe and Australia have all made forays into the United States and have established themselves in some states already.

The current state of the online betting industry in America does not suggest that sports betting only properly took off after the Supreme Court ruling on the Professional of Amateur Sports Protection Act, (PASPA).

Today, Americans have wagered more than $200 billion on different betting platforms since PASPA was struck down.

The Sportsbooks have become so established that they are raking in millions of dollars in revenue. The big four have been particularly successful in getting a huge chunk of the market.

In this article, we will examine the top sportsbooks that are dominating the online betting market across the United States.

DraftKings

DraftKings have been around long before the legalization of sports betting. They made a name by providing daily fantasy games for players.

After the Supreme Court ruling, they transitioned from daily fantasy alone to providing sports betting and casino services.

The Sportsbook offers a wide variety of betting markets and promotions for both new and existing players.

An example is the sign up offer of Bet $5, Get $150 sign up bonus when they sign up with the Sportsbook.

With that offer, new players can kick off their betting journey on a great note.

Caesars

Caesars also belongs to the exclusive of the big four and it is also one of the indigenous Sportsbooks in America.

The Sportsbook can boast of some of the widest reach in terms of its presence in states where sports betting is legal.

Aside from the diverse sportsbooks and competitive odds, Caesars offers existing players different promos and new players a whopping $1,250 as sign-up bonus.

With this type of offer, it is no surprise that Caesars is one of the biggest players in the American sports betting market.

FanDuel

FanDuel is another sportsbook indigenous to the United States. Despite the massive size of both Caesars and DraftKings, they have held their own.

They are well known for their various betting offers as well as a large Sportsbook which gives players the chance to bet on any sport they desire.

There is also a vast collection of bonuses for old customers, while new players can claim a $100 bonus bet after a qualifying bet of $5.

The bonus has a validity period of 14 days, meaning that players have a decent amount of time to figure out how to use the bonus.

BetMGM

BetMGM completes the top four biggest sportsbooks in the United States. Much like the others in the exclusive top four league, they have stood the test of time and they are one of the go-to betting sites for American bettors.

BetMGM is particularly big on advertising as they have a roll call of celebrity ambassadors on their payroll.

Little wonder the betting site is hugely popular across different states in America.

As far as bonuses go, new players can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets, while existing players have different ranges of betting offers to choose from.

Betrivers

Betrivers is not quite as big as any of the big four, but they are gradually warming their way into the hearts of American bettors.

They also have a groundswell of promotions like Parlay Insurance and Parlay bonuses for players, while new customers are in line to claim up to $500 in bonus bets.

In terms of spread, Betrivers can also compete favorably with the established four, with operations in many states across the United States.

ClutchBet

ClutchBet is a successful Australian brand with a presence in the US market. After some success in the Australian market, the betting site ventured into the United States and is now making waves.

One of the reasons the Sportsbook is growing among Americans is its unique bonus offer for new players.

New customers have a chance to claim the ClutchBet sign-up bonus which is spread over five weeks. This gives players a chance to wager without having to worry about the possibility of losing their funds in the first five weeks of playing on the site.

With its current growth rate, it may not take too long for the Australian brand to become a household name in the United States.

WynnBet

WynnBet is steadily working its way towards rubbing shoulders with the likes of DraftKings, Caesars, and the rest.

They are present in several states across the US landscape with many players embracing the brand.

There are loads of promotions for both new and existing players, plus competitive odds for players.

Bet365

Bet365 is one of the biggest betting sites in the world. They have made a name for themselves in Europe and other parts of the world.

And with the legalization of sports betting in different states in America, the British betting company took a plunge and launched in New Jersey in 2018, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling on PASPA.

They have taken with them the high-quality betting services they are reputed for. For example, new players can claim up to $200 when they place $1 qualifying bets.

Unibet

Unibet, another British brand, made its entry into the US market in 2018 just like Bet365.

Today, they have spread their tentacles and they are now providing top-notch online betting services to Americans in several states.

PointsBet

PointsBet is yet another Australian betting company that has enjoyed some relative success since entering the US market.

Their innovative points betting system quickly shot them into the consciousness of the American betting public.

Nowadays, they are one of the most sought-after sportsbooks by bettors and that is not surprising given the amount of promotions available to both new and old players.

Related Posts via Categories