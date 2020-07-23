By

Relatively speaking, online gambling is still young and a stranger to us. Still, the industry is growing steadily and rapidly and has become a $40 billion a year industry in the United States. Whether it’s playing slot machines for fun or using mathematically-based strategies to win at blackjack, online gambling is providing entertainment for thousands of people today. So what makes the experience in online casinos different than actual betting? Let’s explore the world of online gambling.

“Just One More Bet.”

Sure, we’ve all struggled with the impulse of “just one more…” Just one more episode, and it’s already three in the morning. Just one more coffee and the next thing you know, your whole body is already powered by caffeine. The same thing happens in online gambling. It’s so much easier for people to access their bank account?online, unlike playing physically, which takes more effort like withdrawing money from a bank machine or going to a physical location. This increases the likelihood of impulse betting and “chasing losses.” You can easily win thousands or millions of dollars, or lose all of it in one wrong move, all in the luxury of sitting on your pajamas.

It’s Revolutionary

Online gambling is exciting, typically faster paced than the games offered in a casino, and modern interfaces. Sites also use celebrities to promote, and at times, they even participate in online gambling, adding to the glamour and excitement. Who knows? You might be betting online with a Hollywood star! But you can also be one of the famous and rich people in the world of online gambling. People who are really good at it not only win huge bucks, but the industry has also produced champions who go on to televised poker tournaments!

Online gambling, without a doubt, is fun and easy, but that doesn’t always mean that it’s safe. On the?internet,?it’s easy to forget that electronic money is still real money.

The Growing Danger of Online Gambling

Online gambling is a perfect opportunity for money laundering, which is a criminal activity where profits from illegal activities are transferred into supposedly ‘legal assets’. There is just no way in knowing what the true source of the money is that players deposit into their accounts. This makes gambling at online casino susceptible to money launderers and attracting criminal activity. Online gamblers are also an easy target for hackers. Computer hacking is dangerous in general, but it is even more so for those with loads of online casino accounts. Hackers will stop at nothing until they get what they want. And if they are out to get your casino account’s money, they’ll get it. Hackers can be drawn to hacking into online casinos as huge amounts are being deposited and withdrawn from their accounts on a daily basis.

In 1961, the US government passed the Interstate Transportation of Wagering Paraphernalia Act that closes the gaps for the gambling industry. Basically, it is illegal to send anything over the internet, through the mail, or any other means of transfer that can or will be used to make sports bets, which was implemented way before the time of online betting but is still very much a part of the business.

Understandably, online gambling is also strictly illegal in South Korea, with the government taking an active role in policing it. This is to protect their people from scams and hackers, that could result in a national threat. To ensure your online safety, one thing you can do is to be informed of all the scam sites you should look out for, or locally known as ??/?????/.

Online gambling sure is exciting and convenient. It can turn your life around in an instant, making you rich and famous, or broke and miserable with your identity and accounts in the undesirable hands of hackers! While it does not mean to say that the industry itself is already good or bad, it is important to be aware of how it can impact you in both ways.

