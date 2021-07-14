The ultimate guide to dating a sports fan: things you need to know

By

More and more singles are being tempted to embrace online dating because this is where they’ll meet so many people sharing their interests. Anyone new to this activity is bound to be excited by having so many profiles to browse through. Take a subject that appeals to a cross-section of society – sports. It’s common to come across other site users who are fanatical about sports. If you’re a passionate fan, joining askme4date.com dating platform will put you in touch with fellow enthusiasts of soccer, baseball, tennis, or anything else. Here’s all you need to know about dating a sports fan.

Try to participate

No one within a relationship wants to be in a position where they are merely being tolerated by the other person. If you just can’t stand sports, then unfortunately you’re going to have to grin and bear it. Slowly but surely, you’re going to have to grow to like at least some of the aspects of your other half’s favourite pastime. Because the basis of most sports is competition, driven by fierce encounters, often leading towards thrilling climaxes, there’s bound to be the occasional moment of excitement that will break down your barriers! The important aspect would be to give the impression that you are willing to at least give this a shot.

Understand their priorities

There will be varying degrees of dedication to a chosen sport. Most people will have at least a passing interest in a particular pastime, even if that goes no further than becoming distracted by a Wimbledon match or World Cup qualifier for an hour or so. But to others, this isn’t an activity they can move on from – it’s an obsession. If you come across a particular individual on a dating outlet and feel an instant attraction, before discovering they are a fanatic, you’ll need to understand how intense these emotions can be. Don’t think you’ll be able to persuade them to give up their commitment to their favourite WWE superstar, Manchester United, New York Yankees, or whatever the appropriate example would be. This can become all-consuming.

You’ll have to update your calendar

Forget any notions you might have previously adhered to about effortlessly rearranging your social diary based on events you assume your partner will be enthused about. Imagine you are invited to a wedding reception with a ‘plus one,’ and automatically assume this will be your sports-adoring boyfriend/girlfriend. Now picture the scenario where they check their calendar of events and flag up that said date coincides with … a crucial World Cup encounter, or a WWE competition, or the Tour De France on TV … (again, you can delete and insert the relevant option.) What you need to accept is that the sporting event is liable to assume the top level of priority where they are concerned, so don’t expect them to give up this one-off moment for the occasion you had in mind.

Get used to seeing interesting places

If you remain unconvinced about the degree of sacrifice you might have to make to enjoy a blossoming relationship with a sports fan, think of the bigger picture. Sporting events take place all over the world. If your partner is truly obsessive about something, whether that’s golf, soccer, baseball, tennis, or whatever, there will be moments when they wish to travel to specific competitions. What would be wrong with tagging along – look upon it as a holiday, even if you do have to endure a couple of hours watching some sporting event at some point.