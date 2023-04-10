The Rise of Sports Betting and Its Impact on Gambling Addiction: A Call for Responsible Gambling

Following the 2018 Supreme Court decision that lifted the federal prohibition on sports betting, 36 states and counting have legalized the practice. 26 states have also legalized mobile wagering.

Concerns have been expressed about the rise of gambling addiction, as approximately one-fifth of American adults bet money on sports. In 2021 alone, the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network received more than 270,000 inquiries, a significant increase from the previous year. An estimated seven million individuals in the United States have a gambling problem or addiction.

Several gambling affiliates, including Casinobonusesnow, have supported responsible wagering measures in light of these alarming statistics. Especially alarming is the rapid increase of high school pupils who gamble for money.

The “Bet on the Future Act”

The fight for responsible gambling is a multi-player effort led by US Congressman Paul Tonko.

In February, just days before the heavily promoted Super Bowl LVIII, the Congressman introduced the “Betting on Our Future Act,” which seeks to prohibit all electronic and internet sports betting advertisements.

The proposed legislation advocates for federal action to effectively control predatory gambling advertising. Congressman Tonko blames the uncontrolled marketing actions of sports betting companies for the recent upsurge in gambling addiction amongst teenagers and other vulnerable persons.

Several sports betting companies, for example, have adopted the ‘risk-free bets’ strategy, which Paul Tonko believes increases the risk of people getting drawn into irresponsible betting and eventually becoming addicted to gambling.

The New York representative argued that passing the bill would help protect such vulnerable groups from gambling addiction. He believes it can be as effective as, if not more effective than, the Federal Cigarette Labeling and Advertising Act (FCLAA) of 1965, which the new bill heavily borrows from.

The FCLAA has contributed to raising awareness about the dangers of smoking and lowering cigarette consumption, especially among impressionable young groups in America. Tonko’s bill, if passed, could protect millions of Americans from bankruptcy, stress, suicide, and other negative gambling-related issues.

Widespread Support for Responsible Gambling

Tonko’s predecessors and current supporters spread far and wide.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie commented on the push for sports betting advertising control a few weeks before the Congressman’s proposal. Speaking on the Gamble On podcast, the former leader expressed his delight, saying he felt encouraged by how states handle the matter.

Chris Christie is best known for his victory in the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) case, which allowed states to regulate sports wagering. In gambling-related debates, his contribution cannot be overlooked.

New Jersey, led by Christie, was among the first to legalize sports betting. However, Massachusetts is the champion of responsible gambling.

Massachusetts places a premium on responsible gambling. It has a well-deserved reputation for promoting responsible gambling programs. For example, the state allocated $17 million to responsible gambling programs in 2022.

Since it is set to launch online sports betting in March, the state is expected to significantly increase funding in 2023 to meet new research needs. Massachusetts’ commitment to the issue is evident in its ever-changing regulations addressing responsible gambling concerns.

Other states have made efforts to promote responsible gambling. However, Massachusetts is clearly a leader in the matter, thanks to its ingenious strategies and unwavering efforts over the years.

United for the Gambling Awareness Month

The National Council on Problem Gambling’s (NCPG) Problem Gambling Awareness Month is in March, and many people are participating in the grassroots campaign.

Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM) is a public awareness campaign that includes various activities designed to raise public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of services to assist people in preventing, treating, and recovering from it.

Participants in the 2023 campaign include state health agencies, recovery groups, organizational and individual members, and gambling companies, among others.

To maximize the campaign’s effectiveness, NCPG optimizes the participation of these and other parties. Several parties are already taking part in the scheduled events, and more are expected to continue raising awareness.

PGAM is one of many public awareness campaigns promoting responsible gambling and the welfare of vulnerable groups. The involvement of numerous gambling affiliates in such awareness-raising activities boosts the effectiveness of the campaigns.

Summary

A positive response has been received to the call for action against irresponsible sports betting advertisements and gambling addiction. The industry needs to be well regulated, especially now that more and more states are considering legalizing online and sports betting. A well-developed regulatory framework will ensure a healthy gambling environment and the sustainability of the relatively new gambling industry.

