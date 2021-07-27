By

Right now the baseball world is focused on wheeling and dealing, as Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is fast approaching. The Chicago Cubs are the focal point of this silly season as they are the selling club with the most and best available talent.

Chicago is also the epicenter for another kind of baseball trading extravaganza this week as the 41st annual National Sports Card Convention comes to town (suburban Rosemont to be specific). The national provides a tremendous opportunity for sports card related investing.

It’s a chance to really hit the jackpot, should you find the right item, and you have the ability to buy low and sell high. According to a recent story about the sports card trading hobby, which appeared on CNBC’s “The News,” hosted by Shepard Smith, return on investment in the trading card biz has far outpaced the stock market as a whole. And this comes at a time when the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 keeps breaking new records for all-time highs.

The event runs July 28-August 1 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center , a space that becomes a collector’s paradise utilizing over 400,000 square feet this week. There will be 650 high-profile exhibitors from all over America who will be buying, selling, and trading sports and entertainment collectibles.

“The National Sports Collectors Convention is the sports and entertainment industry’s largest collectibles annual premier event,” said John Broggi NSCC Show Promoter. “We are excited to have Chicago play host to some of the greatest sports vintage memorabilia in existence.”

There’s still a tendency to refer to sports cards a whole as “baseball cards,” and many people do this. That’s because baseball cards came along well before the trading cards for other sports and it’s baseball cards that are still the biggest, best and most valuable cards that are available to buy.

And Chicago, one of just three cities with two MLB teams, is the perfect host.

“We are extremely excited that the 41st Annual National Sports Collectors Convention is returning to Chicago,” said Dan Berkus, NSCC Marketing Director.

“Chicago has an exceptionally strong sports tradition with very avid and knowledgeable collectors and a diversified sports fan base.”

It will also see history made as Oklahoma QB and Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler will become the first college athlete to get paid to do an autograph signing event of this size.

There is something for everyone to find and obtain at The National, and for me, top priority is 1989 Upper Deck #1 Ken Griffey Jr. Rookie Card (featured image).

The other top priority, for me, is a Quinn Priester RC. The 2019 Pittsburgh Pirates first round draft pick went to school with my nephews, and I’ve had a few exclusives with him. It would be great to get a card for both me and my nephews, and hopefully, watch Priester become an All-Star and thus, our cards rocket up in valuation.

For the full list of requisite FYIs and key pieces of information, go to the official site here.

