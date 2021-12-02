The Most Popular Sports to Bet on Online

By

For as long as professional sports have existed, people have enjoyed betting on said sports. Whether it be the gladiatorial combats of ancient Rome, or the spectacle of soccer today, people love to argue about who is the best player or team of all time, and some are so confident in their belief on who the best is that they are willing to place money on it.

Of course, as with most things, the internet has made betting on sports a lot easier, and convenient for fans of the practice. So many online casinos have been popping up all over the internet, most of which not only allow for the practice of betting but also feature a number of the classic casino games, such as Poker, BlackJack, Slots, etc.

In this article, we will take a look at a few of the sports that hold the distinction of being the most popular to bet on online.

Football

Football, or Soccer, is by far the most popular sport to bet on, not just in land-based betting shops, but also online as well. New betting sites have observed more bets placed on football than any other sport. The reason for footballs popularity in betting, is that football is the most watched sport in the world. In an audience so large, it is of course understandable that a lot of people would be interested in placing bets on their favorite players and teams. Though it is impossible to be sure, it is estimated that the amount bet on football annually amounts to over one billion pounds in the UK alone.

English teams dominate the football world, with Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea being consistently ranked in the top 5 teams.

Horse Racing

Horse Racing was once the most popular betting sport, and the most watched globally, only recently being overtaken by soccer. Despite this, horse racing remains hugely popular, and betting on horse racing remains hugely popular, being open 24/7. Horse races are also some of the biggest sporting events in the world, with an estimated value of over $100 million dollars being spent on bets globally.

American Football

In the United States, the National Football League (NFL) is the sport that attracts the highest amount of fans, and with that comes also an exorbitant amount of bets. There are also several different ways to bet on American Football. Apart from simply betting on which team will win, people also bet on players. Another popular way to bet on Football is through Fantasy Football. Annually the National Football League has observed earnings of $270 million from betting and gambling.

eSports

While the status of eSports as a valid sport can and is constantly debated, what isn’t debatable is the massive surge in popularity that eSports have experienced in recent years. With that surge in popularity, also comes the betting enthusiasts. Betting on eSports has been becoming more and more popular, with many different types of bets popping up in recent years. While not nearly as popular as American Football, eSports have garnered a respectable betting scene, with over $8 Million being spent on bets annually.