Sweet Bonanza – Detailed Slot Review

Pragmatic Play has recently released its amazing slot that will delight gamblers with sophisticated graphics, outstanding visuals, and solid wins. The game takes you to a magical world where caramel flows like a river, and fruits are handed out for free. Sweet Bonanza is a godsend for those with a sweet tooth because delicacies are everywhere here. Interestingly, sweets are one of the most popular topics in online gambling. And the game dev company decided to follow the passion of gambling enthusiasts. If you have never played the Sweet Bonanza slot, here are some key facts about the game that you should know.

Basic Info

It may seem that the Sweet Bonanza Slot is one of the traditional one-armed bandits that most casinos offer. In fact, it isn’t so. The game has a unique prize calculation system that works in favor of a player. Here are some other features of the slot machine:

There are six reels and five rows. Winnings are credited according to the All Ways system (in all directions).

A combination of eight identical cells is considered a winning combination.

RTP is 96.48%.

There is a “Fast spin” mode.

Volatility is above average.

The minimum bet is $0.2. The upper threshold is capped at $100.

Taste the sweet dessert and return home with a sky-high win!

Symbols in the Slot Machine

The prize amount is determined by the number of identical symbols on the screen. The minimum you need to collect is eight. Sweet Bonanza has fruits and berries that are considered low-paying symbols. These are bananas, apples, plums, watermelon, and grapes. They return 0.25 to 10 coins. Candy combinations are much more profitable:

Blue candies – up to 12 coins;

Green candies – up to 15 coins;

Purple candies – up to 25 coins;

Red candies – from 10 to 50 coins.

The scatter of the Bonanza Slot is a lollipop. With just 4-6 scatter symbols, you can pocket up to 100 coins. And if you trigger a multiplier, up to 10,000 coins land on your bankroll. There is also a red candy in the shape of a heart, which gives 40x the stake if you manage to collect at least 12 identical heart icons.

Design Solution

Sweet Bonanza’s high-quality graphics remind you of a fairyland. The gameplay is accompanied by pleasant music that will not let you get bored even for a minute. In the background, there are waffle cups and a lot of sweets. Despite the bright design and a large number of graphic elements, Sweet Bonanza loads instantly. There are no glitches; you can play in any browser, as well as on the screen of a smartphone or tablet. Any mobile platform is supported.

In the lower right corner of the field, there is an “Autoplay” button that you can use to activate an automatic reel spin system. In case you want to change the size of the bet, it is enough to click “+” or “-.” All in all, the developer has done just everything so that you could control the game at 100%.

