Sports Betting for Beginners

Sports betting is increasingly popular. Thanks to the rise of mobile apps, it has now become mainstream. Sports events are not only exciting — they bring profit to sharp bettors. What do you need to get started?

Getting Started on Sites Like Melbet

Creating an account on a sportsbook site is easy. For example, Melbet registration requires just a few taps. Placing a wager is also simple. Winning consistently, however, is a challenge.

To succeed, you need a combination of knowledge, strategy and luck. Beginners should start with the basic terminology. Learn about betting lines and odds. Here are the fundamentals.

How to Read Betting Lines

Every bookie tries to make wagering as balanced as possible. In the perfect world, every company would attract an equal amount of bets on both sides. This almost never happens. Modern sportsbook sites gain profit from the per-bet fees (aka “vigorish” or “juice”).

The moneyline odds show how likely a team is to win a particular game. For example, if Team A is playing against Team B in NFL, the odds may look like this:

Team A -200

Team B +180

In our example, Team A is a 2-1 favorite to win. A $200 moneyline bet on them would give you $100 in winnings if Team B was defeated. On the other hand, if you placed a $100 money line wager on Team B and won, you would gain $180.

Another popular system is the point spread. In this case, every team is assigned a particular number of points reflecting the probability of winning. Here is how this looks in NFL:

Team A -5

Team B +5

You can see that Team A is a 5-point favorite over Team B. To cover the spread, they must win the match by over five points. On the other hand, Team B will cover the spread if they win the game outright or lose it by four points or less. If team A wins by five points, this is known as a push or a tie. In this case, all wagers are refunded.

How to Place a Bet

To bet online, you need to meet the legal minimum age requirement. First, open an account. Then, make a deposit and find the event you want to bet on. Click on your selection and specify the size of your wager. The website or app will show the potential payout. The wagered amount will be deducted from your balance. If you succeed, the winnings will be credited to your account automatically.

Learn About Different Types of Bets

The most popular option is spread betting (see above) when users bet on either the favorite or the underdog. Another common system is ‘over/under’. Here, you bet on whether the collective score of both teams will be over or under the number defined by the bookie. There are many other types of odds. Begin with a format that is the most understandable.